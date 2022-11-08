Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed
Nonselect
DIVISION I
No. 24 Covington (5-5) at No. 9 Denham Springs (8-2)
No. 28 St. Amant (4-6) at No. 5 Zachary (7-2)
No. 19 Parkway (7-3) at No. 14 Dutchtown (6-3)
No. 22 Walker (6-4) at No. 11 East St. John (8-2)
No. 18 West Ouachita (6-4) at No. 15 East Ascension (5-5)
DIVISION II
No. 17 Abbeville (6-4) at No. 16 Brusly (6-4)
No. 25 Jennings (3-7) at No. 8 Plaquemine (9-1)
No. 19 Albany (6-4) at No. 14 Lakeshore (8-2)
No. 27 Wossman (4-6) at No. 6 Lutcher (9-1)
DIVISION III
No. 19 Baker (5-5) at No. 14 Sterlington (5-5)
No. 22 Port Allen (5-5) at No. 11 Patterson (6-4)
DIVISION IV
No. 28 East Iberville (3-7) at No. 5 Haynesville (8-2)
No. 27 Delcambre 5-5 at No. 6 White Castle (7-2)
No. 23 Elton (5-4) at No. 10 East Feliciana (6-4)
SELECT
DIVISION I
No. 20 Woodlawn-Baton Rouge (4-6) vs. No. 13 Brother Martin (5-5) at Tad Gormley
No. 22 Alexandria (4-6) at No. 11 McKinley (7-3)
No. 23 East Jefferson (5-4) at No. 10 Scotlandville (6-4)
DIVISION II
No. 17 St. Michael the Archangel (4-5) at No. 16 Helen Cox (4-6) at West Jefferson
No. 20 Istrouma (4-5) at No. 13 Evangel (6-4)
DIVISION III
No. 23 Menard (3-7) at No. 10 Parkview Baptist (8-2)
DIVISION IV
No. 17 Slaughter Community Charter (7-3) at No. 16 Cedar Creek-Ruston (6-4)
No. 24 River Oaks (2-8) at No. 9 Southern Lab (6-3)
No. 20 St. John (5-5) at No. 13 Delhi Charter (9-1)
No. 22 Central Private (4-6) at No. 11 Catholic-Pointe Coupee (9-1)