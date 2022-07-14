A memorial service for former Episcopal star and longtime coach Jimmy Williams is set for 6 p.m. Friday at two indoor sites on the school campus.
Williams, 43, died last week following an illness. He starred in four sports at Episcopal in the mid-1990s and went on to excel in football at Vanderbilt before playing for the 49ers and Seahawks through six NFL seasons.
In 2011, Williams joined the EHS varsity coaching staff. He was the football defensive coordinator, an assistant athletic director at the school and facilities manager.
The Visual and Performing Arts Center, along with the school’s chapel will be open for visitors Friday. The service also will be live streamed on youtube at https://m.youtube.com/watch?fbclid=IwAR0XnsqyEhg-eWIcNJyv5kjhhtPhSzRfIRuvMF4aYtSQdoQRltacVplTl28&v=NDQuDgHmjdk&feature=youtu.be&fs=e&s=cl .
LHSCA homecomings
Wednesday was the final day of meetings/seminars at the LHSCA Convention at the Crowne Plaza. It also was the site of two notable reunions.
First-year Grambling head football coach Hue Jackson brought plenty of local reinforcements. Before talking about plans to elevate Grambling to the national stage and the qualities a quarterback needs, Jackson introduced three of his assistant coaches with local ties — John Simon, Kris Peters and Robert Valdez.
LSU associate head women’s basketball coach Bob Starkey, who returned to the Tigers after a decade away this summer, welcomed an enthusiastic group that included former players Harold Boudreaux, Quianna Chaney and Jeanne Kenney.
Grambling's Simon, a longtime college assistant at multiple schools, is a former Southern Lab and Louisiana Tech star who serves as assistant head coach/offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach.
Peters, another SLHS/Alcorn standout, is running backs coach. Peters was an assistant at Scotlandville.
Valdez was head coach at St. James until this spring. The former O. Perry Walker and Southern University player coached St. James to the Class 3A title in 2019. He also had head coaching stints at McKinley, Scotlandville and West St. John.
Chaney (Southern Lab), Kenney (St. Michael) and Boudreaux (Southern Lab) posed with Starkey for a photo. Starkey coached Boudreaux when he was an assistant on the LSU men’s staff of Dale Brown.
Starkey then worked for Sue Gunter, Pokey Chatman and Van Chancellor on the women’s side.
Kovatch elected
Carencro boys basketball coach Christopher Kovatch was elected as the second vice president of the LHSCA during Wednesday's general assembly meeting.
Due to the fact that the previous first vice president, former St. James' Valdez moved to Grambling, the LHSCA is freezing its officer rotation for one year.
Frank Daggs of McDonogh 35 will serve as president again next year and East St. John’s Brandon Brown moves into the first vice president’s role after serving as second VP last year.
Kovatch also were among the coaches who were honored with their 25-year plaques during the business meeting. Susan Gremillion of University, John Williams of Port Allen, Chris Daigle of Lutcher and Mentorship Academy’s Jordan Plain were the Baton Rouge area coaches honored.