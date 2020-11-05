Mama always said there would be weeks like this. Normally, the chief topic of discussion would be all the great Week 6 matchups.
And yes, there are several to note, including three that feature Top 10 teams. But this will likely be remembered as the week COVID-19 made its first significant impact on high school football in Baton Rouge.
Compared to other parts of the state, we have lived a charmed life. Other areas have had multiple teams missed multiple games at the same time.
Sure, Woodlawn had to sit own the first two weeks of the season with COVID issues. Then in Week 5, Dutchtown had to cancel its game with East Ascension.
Zachary even played its way through a COVID quarantine with its remaining players last week. But late Wednesday afternoon things changes.
St. Amant’s announcement that it was canceling its rival game with Catholic was just the start. Woodlawn, caught up in contact tracing, must sit out again. Class 2A Port Allen and Springfield also are set to miss their games this week.
What does it all mean? At this point, we have no idea. There could be more cases as we finish the football regular season over the next two weeks, though we hope there will not be.
So, what should we do in the meantime? Embrace all the teams and the games we do have. Remember what I wrote about buying into big games and district matchups? Now is the time to do it.
Plaquemine travels to Istrouma for a Friday game that may not have all the glitz and glamour those games that include ranked teams or Class 5A teams. But the game that will decide the District 7-4A title has plenty to offer.
Talk about a classic offense vs. defense battle? This is it. Running back Le’Veon Moss has returned from a concussion to lead the Indians, who seek a huge win in their second varsity season back in the high school football scene.
“Last year, he (Moss) didn’t lower his shoulder much, he just ran away from people,” Plaquemine coach Paul Distefano said. “This year he is breaking tackles and running through people.
“We have a lot of faith in our defense and our front seven. We are built to stop the run. But we also know they can throw the ball, so it should be interesting.”
Do not overlook Ascension Catholic at East Iberville. A win for first-year EIHS head coach Justin Joseph in this District 7-1A showdown being played in St. Gabriel would also make history. And of course, Scotlandville hosts Zachary Saturday at SU's A.W. Mumford Stadium.
There is no doubt that COVID-19 is and will continue to be a big part of high school football in 2020 in Baton Rouge. But it does not have to be the whole story.