This could be just another Thursday, a normal one like most others. But for baseball fans, it is not. The Major League Baseball season officially begins Thursday.
Calendars are marked and plans are set for other reasons in Baton Rouge. Why? Because district play in Baton Rouge’s two Class 5A districts, 4-5A and 5-5A, also begins Thursday.
There won't be national television coverage or gurus hanging on every pitch. But what the two local leagues offer is often pretty special.
Some sports have opted to cut the number of district games in half. Not the local baseball districts in Louisiana’s highest classification. Central coach Mike Forbes says the reason is obvious.
“I love our district,” Forbes said. “And I think all of teams and coaches do too. It is so competitive. At this time of the year that is what every team needs.
“It comes down to who is playing their best at the end of the district and in the playoffs. We’ve done it the last two years and we had double-digit losses going into the playoffs. You really never know who it will be, but there is usually a team that comes on real strong at the end of the year.”
Central of 4-5A has won the Class 5A title the past two years at the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA tournament in Sulphur. Catholic of 5-5A was the Division I select runner-up two years ago and beat Zachary back in the 2013 when 5A was still played at Tulane’s Turchin Stadium in New Orleans.
Baton Rouge’s tradition of baseball excellence in 5A is rooted in district play. Central (11-10) travels to Denham Springs (10-9) for a 4-5A game set for 6 p.m. Thursday at North Park. In 5-5A, East Ascension (10-11) hosts Dutchtown (13-7) also at 6 Thursday, while St. Amant (11-9) travels to Catholic (12-8) for a 4 p.m.
“A lot of people do not think district counts for anything these days,” East Ascension coach Kade Keowen said. “Seeding for the playoffs is based on power ratings and not who wins district now. The softball teams in our district played one round of games this year.
“I grew up and played high school baseball before there were power ratings. District games do count for something. You test each other … you grow.”
If you’re a fan, you typically get to watch some pretty good baseball and top players in the two local districts. Two LSU signees, infielder/pitcher Cade Doughty of Denham Springs and Zachary catcher Alex Milazzo, will be among the leaders when their teams meet at 1 p.m. Saturday.
And if you need another angle, 4-5A has one. First-year Live Oak coach Jesse Cassard is a former Zachary coach.
There are many reasons to watch a high school baseball game. I’ve just shared a few of them. That is my pitch. Now is the time to go the guys who do pitch in 4-5A and 5-5A.