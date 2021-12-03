Division I: No. 2 Jesuit vs. No. 1 Catholic
WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday, Tulane’s Yulman Stadium
RECORDS: Catholic 11-1, Jesuit 10-1.
HOW THEY GOT HERE:
CATHOLIC: beat St. Augustine 42-35; beat St. Paul’s 29-28.
JESUIT: beat John Curtis 14-13, beat Brother Martin 28-10.
STATE TITLES:
CATHOLIC: 1 (2015)
JESUIT: 8 (1933, 1940, 1941, 1943, 1946, 1953, 1960, 2014)
LAST TIME IN STATE FINAL:
CATHOLIC: 2020, relinquished Division I title due to LHSAA sanctions
JESUIT: 2014, beat John Curtis 17-14 to win Division I title
TOP STORYLINE: Like looking in a mirror? Or is it?
The teams appear to be alike or at least similar in many ways, but they have not played each other since 2008 and they do not have a common opponent. How does that factor play out? Catholic has a more diverse schedule, since eight of Jesuit wins were over Catholic League foes. Both teams take pride in their defense and have big-play capabilities on offense. Could there be a period of adjustment, as in the first quarter or so. We will see.
GAMEPLAN
CATHOLIC: The Bears need to be able to get vertical and keep the Blue Jays from doing it, along with winning the war in the trenches. St. Augustine and St. Paul’s both had success passing the ball against Catholic the last two weeks. The Bears were unable to establish a passing game last week vs. St. Paul’s. Though one top target, Tre’ Benson, is sidelined with an injury, the Bears have one of the nation’s top junior prospects in Shelton Sampson Jr. With LSU commitment Emery Jones leading the way, the Bears’ line play is considered elite. They must prove that point.
JESUIT: Mix it up on offense and continue to be aggressive on defense. Like Catholic, the Blue Jays do love to run the ball. However, their season has been punctuated with some big pass plays, including a screen pass that decided their game with John Curtis. They also have a savvy QB in Jack Larriviere. Being aggressive on defense can be both good and bad. It can get you beat on a big play if you take it too and overplay in one area or another. But it can also set the tone with a series of stops.
KEY PLAYERS
CATHOLIC: OL Emery Jones Jr., RB Tae Nicholas, RB Corey Singleton, QB Daniel Beale, WR Shelton Sampson Jr., DL Wes Woodward, DL Josh Jones, DE Jermaine Vessell, LB Jack Massey, PK Landon Carter.
JESUIT: QB Jack Larriviere, WR Jace Larsen, RB Jaron Duplessis, LB Dennis Dougherty, DL Andrew Besh, DL Joseph Barnett, DL Christian Jackson, PK Aidan Corbello.