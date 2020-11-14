Here is how teams ranked in the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s high school football polls fared during Week 7 of the season.
Class 5A
1.Acadiana (5-0) played Catholic-BR Saturday
2. Brother Martin (5-0) did not play
3. Archbishop Rummel (4-1) played John Curtis Saturday
4. John Curtis (4-2) played Rummel Saturday
5. Scotlandville 5-0 did not play
6. West Monroe 4-1 did not play
7. Zachary 4-1 did not play
8. Catholic-BR 4-2 played Acadiana Saturday
9. Byrd (6-0) beat Captain Shreve 28-7
10. Ruston (5-2) beat West Ouachita 35-3
Others receiving votes: Haughton beat Natchitoches Central 31-6, Destrehan beat Central Lafourche 42-0, Alexandria did not play, Lafayette did not play, Ponchatoula beat St. Paul’s 35-28.
Class 4A
1.St. Thomas More (7-0) beat Carencro 37-22
2. Carencro (6-1) lost to St. Thomas More 37-22
3. Karr (5-1) beat Belle Chasse 35-0
4. Northwood-Shreve (4-2) did not play
5. Warren Easton (5-1) did not play
6. Neville (4-2) beat Bastrop 38-15
7. Tioga (5-1) best DeRidder 14-3
8. Minden (5-2) lost to Cedar Creek 50-28
9. Assumption (4-2) did not play
10. Bastrop (4-2) lost to Neville 38-15
Others receiving votes: Eunice beat North Vermilion 55-14, Westgate beat Northside 55-0, Huntington did not play, Leesville did not play, DeRidder lost to Tioga 14-3.
Class 3A
1.De La Salle (5-0) played Kenner Discovery Saturday
2. University High (6-1) beat West Feliciana 43-7
3. Union Parish (7-0) beat Carroll 48-18
4. Lake Charles Prep (5-0) beat Iowa 40-27
5. Madison Prep (5-1) beat Parkview Baptist 39-15
6. St. James (5-1) beat Patterson 61-3
7. Jennings (6-0) beat South Beauregard 42-14
8. Sterlington (3-2) did not play
9. Green Oaks (5-2) beat Bossier 68-14
10. E.D. White (6-1) beat Berwick 35-0
Others receiving votes: Donaldsonville did not play, Marksville lost to Jena 18-12, Church Point beat Opelousas Catholic 44-21, McDonogh 35 played Sophie B. Wright Saturday, Kaplan beat Abbeville 30-20, Parkview Baptist lost to Madison Prep 39-14.
Class 2A
1. Lafayette Christian (5-1) beat Rayne 49-0
2. Many (6-0) beat Loyola 61-27
3. Newman (7-0) beat Cohen 76-0
4. Ferriday (5-1) did not play
5. Episcopal-BR (7-0) beat East Feliciana 48-0
6. Mangham (7-0) beat Vidalia 59-0
7. Notre Dame (6-1) beat Lake Arthur 62-13
8. Amite (4-1) beat Pine 35-7
9. St. Charles (5-2) beat South Plaquemines 40-14
10. Red River (5-2) lost to Avoyelles 48-46 in 2 OT
Others receiving votes: Kinder beat Pickering 49-12, Kentwood did not play, Dunham lost to Port Allen 22-21, Port Allen beat Dunham 22-21.
Class 1A
1. Oak Grove (6-0) beat Sicily Island 54-0
2. Haynesville (6-1) lost to Calvary Baptist 56-13
3. Ouachita Christian (5-1) beat St. Frederick 27-7
4. Calvary Baptist (4-2) beat Haynesville 56-13
5. Ascension Catholic (6-0) beat Ascension Christian 42-0
6. Vermilion Catholic (6-0) beat Covenant Christian 64-7
7. Riverside Academy (6-1) beat West St. John 15-14
8. Catholic-PC (5-2) beat North Central 43-0
9. Opelousas Catholic (2-3) lost to Church Point 44-21
10. Oberlin (5-1) beat Merryville 50-13
Others receiving votes: East Iberville did not play, Logansport lost to Rosepine 44-38, St. Frederick lost to Ouachita Christian 27-7, Country Day did not play, Cedar Creek beat Minden 50-28, Grand Lake did not play.