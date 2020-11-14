ACA.stmcarfootball004.111520.jpg
St. Thomas More Walker Howard (15) keeps the ball for a big gainer during the Cougars' 37-22 road win over Carencro on Friday.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD BOWIE

Here is how teams ranked in the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s high school football polls fared during Week 7 of the season.

Class 5A

1.Acadiana (5-0) played Catholic-BR Saturday

2. Brother Martin (5-0) did not play

3. Archbishop Rummel (4-1) played John Curtis Saturday

4. John Curtis (4-2) played Rummel Saturday

5. Scotlandville 5-0 did not play

6. West Monroe 4-1 did not play

7. Zachary 4-1 did not play

8. Catholic-BR 4-2 played Acadiana Saturday

9. Byrd (6-0) beat Captain Shreve 28-7

10. Ruston (5-2) beat West Ouachita 35-3

Others receiving votes: Haughton beat Natchitoches Central 31-6, Destrehan beat Central Lafourche 42-0, Alexandria did not play, Lafayette did not play, Ponchatoula beat St. Paul’s 35-28.

Class 4A

1.St. Thomas More (7-0) beat Carencro 37-22

2. Carencro (6-1) lost to St. Thomas More 37-22

3. Karr (5-1) beat Belle Chasse 35-0

4. Northwood-Shreve (4-2) did not play

5. Warren Easton (5-1) did not play

6. Neville (4-2) beat Bastrop 38-15

7. Tioga (5-1) best DeRidder 14-3

8. Minden (5-2) lost to Cedar Creek 50-28

9. Assumption (4-2) did not play

10. Bastrop (4-2) lost to Neville 38-15

Others receiving votes: Eunice beat North Vermilion 55-14, Westgate beat Northside 55-0, Huntington did not play, Leesville did not play, DeRidder lost to Tioga 14-3.

Class 3A

1.De La Salle (5-0) played Kenner Discovery Saturday

2. University High (6-1) beat West Feliciana 43-7

3. Union Parish (7-0) beat Carroll 48-18

4. Lake Charles Prep (5-0) beat Iowa 40-27

5. Madison Prep (5-1) beat Parkview Baptist 39-15

6. St. James (5-1) beat Patterson 61-3

7. Jennings (6-0) beat South Beauregard 42-14

8. Sterlington (3-2) did not play

9. Green Oaks (5-2) beat Bossier 68-14

10. E.D. White (6-1) beat Berwick 35-0

Others receiving votes: Donaldsonville did not play, Marksville lost to Jena 18-12, Church Point beat Opelousas Catholic 44-21, McDonogh 35 played Sophie B. Wright Saturday, Kaplan beat Abbeville 30-20, Parkview Baptist lost to Madison Prep 39-14.

Class 2A

1. Lafayette Christian (5-1) beat Rayne 49-0

2. Many (6-0) beat Loyola 61-27

3. Newman (7-0) beat Cohen 76-0

4. Ferriday (5-1) did not play

5. Episcopal-BR (7-0) beat East Feliciana 48-0

6. Mangham (7-0) beat Vidalia 59-0

7. Notre Dame (6-1) beat Lake Arthur 62-13

8. Amite (4-1) beat Pine 35-7

9. St. Charles (5-2) beat South Plaquemines 40-14

10. Red River (5-2) lost to Avoyelles 48-46 in 2 OT

Others receiving votes: Kinder beat Pickering 49-12, Kentwood did not play, Dunham lost to Port Allen 22-21, Port Allen beat Dunham 22-21.

Class 1A

1. Oak Grove (6-0) beat Sicily Island 54-0

2. Haynesville (6-1) lost to Calvary Baptist 56-13

3. Ouachita Christian (5-1) beat St. Frederick 27-7

4. Calvary Baptist (4-2) beat Haynesville 56-13

5. Ascension Catholic (6-0) beat Ascension Christian 42-0

6. Vermilion Catholic (6-0) beat Covenant Christian 64-7

7. Riverside Academy (6-1) beat West St. John 15-14

8. Catholic-PC (5-2) beat North Central 43-0

9. Opelousas Catholic (2-3) lost to Church Point 44-21

10. Oberlin (5-1) beat Merryville 50-13

Others receiving votes: East Iberville did not play, Logansport lost to Rosepine 44-38, St. Frederick lost to Ouachita Christian 27-7, Country Day did not play, Cedar Creek beat Minden 50-28, Grand Lake did not play.

