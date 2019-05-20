BOYS ATHLETE OF THE YEAR FINALIST
Derek Stingley Jr. • The Dunham School
Stingley was selected as Louisiana’s Mr. Football and was also an All-Metro and Class 2A MVP last fall. He was more or less Mr. Everything for the Tigers, a Division III quarterfinalist.
Stingley was rated the nation’s top 2019 football recruit by Rivals.com as a defensive back. He had 19 tackles, 11 assists, three pass break-ups and two interceptions on defense.
Stingley compiled 27 career interceptions and did not give up a touchdown in five varsity seasons. He was equally valuable on offense with 23 catches for 667 yards with eight TDs.
Stingley ran for 201 yards on 13 carries and also had four returns for TDs, three on punt returns and one on an interception.