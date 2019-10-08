sprh.1115.state.swim.div3-13.jpg
Lee Magnet's Riley Brown competes in the boys 100 yard backstroke during the Division III finals of the LHSAA Boys and Girls State Swimming Meet at SPAR Aquatic Center in Sulphur, La., Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)

 Rick Hickman

Girls

200-yard medley: 1, Baton Rouge High 2:00.73. 2, St. Joseph’s Academy 2:01.42. 3, University 2:04.80.

200 freestyle: 1, Cecilia Werth, SJA, 2:03.53. 2, Alexa Ryon Bennett, Episcopal, 2:04.66. 3, Abigail Gibson, Episcopal, 2:05.36.

200 individual medley: 1, Rylee Moore, Parkview, 2:12.32. 2, Maddox Saurage, UHS. 2:22.79. 2, Emily Bourgeois, St. Amant, 2:23.97.

50 freestyle: 1, Alexa Ryon Bennett, Episcopal, 25.89. 2, Jenna Van Hoogstraten, UHS, 26.31. 3, Amanda Andrews, SJA, 26.58.

100 butterfly: 1. Maddilyn Geyer, UHS, 1:01.71. 2, Amanda Andrews, SJA, 1:02.67. 3, Jenna Van Hoogstraten, UHS, 1:03.75.

100 freestyle: 1, Alexa Ryon Bennett, Episcopal, 56.50. 2, Caroline Munson, SJA, 56.52. 3, Ema Lavigne, BRHS, 57.01.

500 freestyle: 1, Cecilia Werth, SJA, 5:21.89. 2, Maddilyn Geyer, UHS, 5:23.55. 3, Emily Bourgeois, St. Amant, 5:39.79.

200 freestyle relay: 1, SJA 1:47.89. 2, Parkview Baptist 1:51.14. 3, University 1:52.42.

100 backstroke: 1, Rylee Moore, Parkview, 57.27. 2, Maddilyn Geyer, UHS, 1:01.72. 3, Caroline Munson, SJA, 1:04.32.

100 breaststroke: 1, Ema Lavigne, BRHS, 1:10.92. 2, Maddox Saurage, UHS, 1:14.36. 3, Caroline Beck, SJA, 1:16.55.

400 freestyle relay: 1, SJA 3:55.04. 2, BRHS 4:06.90. 3, Episcopal 4:07.61.

Boys

200-yard medley relay: 1, Catholic 1:44.74. 2, UHS 1:45.38. 3, Episcopal 1:47.59.

200 freestyle: 1, Christopher Richardson, UHS, 1:46.33. 2, Garrett Accardo, Catholic, 1:52.25. 3, Eugene Jiang, Episcopal, 1:53.25.

200 IM: 1, Riley Brown, Lee, 1:59.94. 2, Christopher Richardson, UHS, 2:07.13. 3, William Kitto IV, Catholic, 2:08.01.

50 freestyle: 1, Mitchell Gillem, Catholic, 21.96. 2, Landon Godso, Catholic, 23.03. 3, Mason Nyboer, Catholic, 23.30.

100 butterfly: 1, Eric Wang, BRHS, 54.78. 2, Brenton Cooper, East Ascension, 55.06. 3, Eric King, Zachary, 55.12.

100 freestyle: 1, Eugene Jiang, Episcopal, 49.19. 2, Mason Nyboer, Catholic, 49.36. 3, Christopher Richardson, UHS, 49.41.

500 freestyle: 1, Eugene Jiang, Episcopal, 4:57.71. 2, William Dejean, Catholic, 5:01.60. 3, Brooks Moore, Parkview, 5:08.71.

200 freestyle relay: 1, Catholic 1:31.11. 2, Zachary 1:36.49. 3, Dutchtown 1:40.50.

100 backstroke: 1, Riley Brown, Lee, 54.34. 2, Ben Naquin, Episcopal, 54.74. 3, Christopher Richardson, UHS, 54.90.

100 breaststroke: 1, Owen Leblanc, Dutchtown, 1:02.14. 2, Joseph Duncan, Catholic, 1:04.20. 3, Brooks Moore, Parkview, 1:04.25.

400 freestyle relay: 1, Catholic 3:24.29. 2, Episcopal 3:28.98. 3, UHS 3:29.27.

