Girls
200-yard medley: 1, Baton Rouge High 2:00.73. 2, St. Joseph’s Academy 2:01.42. 3, University 2:04.80.
200 freestyle: 1, Cecilia Werth, SJA, 2:03.53. 2, Alexa Ryon Bennett, Episcopal, 2:04.66. 3, Abigail Gibson, Episcopal, 2:05.36.
200 individual medley: 1, Rylee Moore, Parkview, 2:12.32. 2, Maddox Saurage, UHS. 2:22.79. 2, Emily Bourgeois, St. Amant, 2:23.97.
50 freestyle: 1, Alexa Ryon Bennett, Episcopal, 25.89. 2, Jenna Van Hoogstraten, UHS, 26.31. 3, Amanda Andrews, SJA, 26.58.
100 butterfly: 1. Maddilyn Geyer, UHS, 1:01.71. 2, Amanda Andrews, SJA, 1:02.67. 3, Jenna Van Hoogstraten, UHS, 1:03.75.
100 freestyle: 1, Alexa Ryon Bennett, Episcopal, 56.50. 2, Caroline Munson, SJA, 56.52. 3, Ema Lavigne, BRHS, 57.01.
500 freestyle: 1, Cecilia Werth, SJA, 5:21.89. 2, Maddilyn Geyer, UHS, 5:23.55. 3, Emily Bourgeois, St. Amant, 5:39.79.
200 freestyle relay: 1, SJA 1:47.89. 2, Parkview Baptist 1:51.14. 3, University 1:52.42.
100 backstroke: 1, Rylee Moore, Parkview, 57.27. 2, Maddilyn Geyer, UHS, 1:01.72. 3, Caroline Munson, SJA, 1:04.32.
100 breaststroke: 1, Ema Lavigne, BRHS, 1:10.92. 2, Maddox Saurage, UHS, 1:14.36. 3, Caroline Beck, SJA, 1:16.55.
400 freestyle relay: 1, SJA 3:55.04. 2, BRHS 4:06.90. 3, Episcopal 4:07.61.
Boys
200-yard medley relay: 1, Catholic 1:44.74. 2, UHS 1:45.38. 3, Episcopal 1:47.59.
200 freestyle: 1, Christopher Richardson, UHS, 1:46.33. 2, Garrett Accardo, Catholic, 1:52.25. 3, Eugene Jiang, Episcopal, 1:53.25.
200 IM: 1, Riley Brown, Lee, 1:59.94. 2, Christopher Richardson, UHS, 2:07.13. 3, William Kitto IV, Catholic, 2:08.01.
50 freestyle: 1, Mitchell Gillem, Catholic, 21.96. 2, Landon Godso, Catholic, 23.03. 3, Mason Nyboer, Catholic, 23.30.
100 butterfly: 1, Eric Wang, BRHS, 54.78. 2, Brenton Cooper, East Ascension, 55.06. 3, Eric King, Zachary, 55.12.
100 freestyle: 1, Eugene Jiang, Episcopal, 49.19. 2, Mason Nyboer, Catholic, 49.36. 3, Christopher Richardson, UHS, 49.41.
500 freestyle: 1, Eugene Jiang, Episcopal, 4:57.71. 2, William Dejean, Catholic, 5:01.60. 3, Brooks Moore, Parkview, 5:08.71.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Catholic 1:31.11. 2, Zachary 1:36.49. 3, Dutchtown 1:40.50.
100 backstroke: 1, Riley Brown, Lee, 54.34. 2, Ben Naquin, Episcopal, 54.74. 3, Christopher Richardson, UHS, 54.90.
100 breaststroke: 1, Owen Leblanc, Dutchtown, 1:02.14. 2, Joseph Duncan, Catholic, 1:04.20. 3, Brooks Moore, Parkview, 1:04.25.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Catholic 3:24.29. 2, Episcopal 3:28.98. 3, UHS 3:29.27.