Jehovah-jireh's John-Paul Ricks shoots a jumper over Episcopal defenders Jackson Summerville, left, and RJ Pickney on Friday night at Episcopal.

 Photo by John Oubre

Boys

Monday

Istrouma at Livonia

Haynes Academy at Ascension Christian

Ascension Catholic vs. Cristo Rey at Newman Community Center

Scotlandville at Liberty

Dunham at Family Christian

White Castle at Tara

Parkview Baptist vs. Mentorship Academy at Sports Academy

Tuesday

Parkview Baptist at Walker

Capitol at French Settlement

East Iberville at White Castle

Tara at Riverside

Denham Springs at Live Oak

Catholic at McKinley

Dutchtown at East Ascension

Collegiate Baton Rouge at Glen Oaks

Jehovah-Jireh at University

First Baptist Christian at LSD

Port Allen at Broadmoor

Woodlawn at St. Amant

Opelousas Catholic at Catholic-PC

Brusly at West Feliciana

Southern Lab at Slaughter Community Charter

Cristo Rey vs. Baker at Baker Middle School

St. John at Plaquemine

Carver at Scotlandville

False River at Central Private

Wednesday

Amite at West Feliciana

Capitol at Dunham

Zachary at Madison Prep

Southern Lab at Walker

East Feliciana at Livonia

Baker at Brusly

Belaire at Glen Oaks

Thursday

St. Amant at Catholic

Albany at Denham Springs

Friday

Episcopal at Dunham

St. Thomas Aquinas at French Settlement

Live Oak at Central

Port Allen at Brusly

McKinley at Dutchtown

Cecilia vs. Livonia at STEM Academy

Jehovah-Jireh at Family Christian

Catholic at Madison Prep

St. Martin’s at Ascension Christian

Plaquemine at Broadmoor

Capitol at Istrouma

Ascension Catholic at White Castle

East Ascension at Woodlawn

Newman at Parkview Baptist

Donaldsonville at Lutcher

East Iberville at St. John

Northeast at East Feliciana

False River at Southern Lab

Belaire at Liberty

Saturday

Mentorship Academy at St. Amant, 2 p.m.

Hannan at Walker, 3 p.m.

Joel Hawkins Classic

At SU’s F.G. Clark Center

East Feliciana vs. East Iberville, 12:30 p.m.

Southern Lab vs. Lincoln Prep, 3:30 p.m.

McKinley vs. Livonia, 6:30 p.m.

Girls

Monday

Dutchtown at St. Amant

False River at Catholic-PC

Live Oak at Capitol

Dunham at Central

Donaldsonville at Walker

McKinley at West Feliciana

Northeast at Slaughter Community Charter

Plaquemine at St. John

East Ascension at Woodlawn

Kentwood at French Settlement

Istrouma at Broadmoor

Tuesday

University at Zachary

St. Michael at Istrouma

Episcopal at St. Joseph’s Academy

East Feliciana at St. John

Northeast at Port Allen

Parkview Baptist at Ascension Catholic

Liberty at Tara

Wednesday

Capitol at East Feliciana

Liberty at St. Michael

Thursday

Woodlawn at Dutchtown

Central Private at Istrouma

St. Helena at Parkview Baptist

Central at Scotlandville

Belaire at Glen Oaks

Patterson at Plaquemine

Friday

Live Oak at Zachary

Walker at Denham Springs

St. Amant at McKinley

Liberty at Belaire

St. Michael at Tara

Istrouma at Mentorship

Saturday

Family Christian at False River, 10 a.m.

Joel Hawkins Classic

At SU’s F.G. Clark Center

Madison Prep vs. East Iberville, 11 a.m.

Southern Lab vs. Lincoln Prep, 2 p.m.

McKinley vs. Brusly, 5 p.m.

