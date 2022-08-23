BR.denhamcentral.111321 HS 1968.JPG

Denham Springs' Ray McKneely (5) is tackled on the carry by Central's Elijah Bridgewater (15) and Caden Cooley (22) in a Class 5A playoff game, Friday, November 12, 2021, at Wildcat Stadium in Central, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Local schools and fans thought they had this week’s high school football jamboree schedule in their sights. Along came two notable site changes and one date change.

The three-game Red Stick Rumble scheduled for Friday at Memorial Stadium will now by held over two nights at Parkview Baptist. Also, construction related concerns has forced the Central Jamboree to move to East Iberville on Friday.

Forecasts for rain for several days, prompted the move from a natural grass surface at Memorial to artificial turf at PBS, according to Catholic athletic director Ben DiPalma.

St. Michael plays University in Thursday’s Red Stick Rumble game set for 6:30 p.m. at PBS. On Friday, Catholic-Pointe Coupee plays Parkview at 6 p.m., followed by The Dunham School vs. Catholic at 7:30 p.m. to conclude the new jamboree event.

Weather and supply-related delays to construction going on around the Central High stadium prompted Central to move its Friday JV and varsity jamboree contests with Brusly to EIHS in St. Gabriel. Games begin at 6 p.m.

Volleyball

Wednesday

Greater Baton Rouge Jamboree

At Woodlawn

Two courts

Baton Rouge High vs. Doyle, Doyle vs. West Feliciana, West Feliciana vs. Baton Rouge High, Central Private vs. West Feliciana, Baton Rouge High vs. Central Private; Doyle vs. Central Private, 6 p.m.

Woodlawn vs. Springfield, Springfield vs. Tara, Woodlawn vs. Tara, Walker vs. Woodlawn, Walker vs. Tara, Walker vs. Springfield, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Episcopal Jamboree

At Episcopal

Three courts

University vs. Episcopal, Dunham vs. Central, Zachary vs. Live Oak, 4:30 p.m.

Episcopal vs. East Ascension, Dunham vs. University, Denham Springs vs. Zachary, 5:10 p.m.

St. Joseph’s Academy vs. Dunham, Live Oak vs. Central, University vs. St. Michael, 5:50 p.m.

Parkview Baptist vs. Denham Springs, Zachary vs. St. Michael, East Ascension vs. Live Oak, 6:30 p.m.

St. Michael vs. Denham Springs, Central vs. Parkview Baptist, St. Joseph’s Academy vs. East Ascension, 7:10 p.m.

Parkview Baptist vs. St. Joseph’s Academy, 7:50 p.m.

Football

Thursday

EBR Kickoff Classic

First games start at 6 p.m. at all sites.

At Broadmoor

Northeast vs. Broadmoor; Liberty vs. Belaire

At Scotlandville

Glen Oaks vs. Mentorship Academy; Glen Oaks vs. Tara; Mentorship vs. Tara, one 12-minute period

McKinley vs. Scotlandville, two 12-minute periods

At Woodlawn

JV contest; Helen Cox vs. Istrouma; Madison Prep vs. Woodlawn

Friday

Ascension Christian Jamboree

At ACH-Gonzales

Central Private vs. Houma Christian, 6 p.m.

Ascension Christian vs. Ben Franklin

Central Jamboree

At Central High Stadium

Brusly vs. Central, 6 p.m. (JV, varsity)

East Ascension Jamboree

At EAHS-Stadium

Dutchtown vs. East Ascension, 6 p.m. (freshman, JV, varsity)

East Feliciana Jamboree

At EFMS-Clinton

Slaughter Community Charter vs. East Feliciana, 6 p.m. (JV, varsity)

Hanson Memorial Jamboree

At Hanson-Franklin

Ascension Catholic vs. West St. Mary, 5:30 p.m.

Live Oak Jamboree

At LOHS

Hammond vs. Live Oak, 6 p.m. (freshman, JV, varsity)

Plaquemine Jamboree

At PHS

Port Allen vs. Plaquemine (JV, varsity), 6 p.m.

Red Stick Rumble

At Memorial Stadium

Catholic-Pointe Coupee vs. Parkview Baptist, 5 p.m.

St. Michael vs. University, 6:30 p.m.

Catholic vs. The Dunham School, 8 p.m.

Walker Jamboree

At Walker

Denham Springs vs. Walker (JV, varsity), 6 p.m.

West Feliciana Jamboree

At WFHS-St. Francisville

Livonia vs. West Feliciana, 6 p.m. (JV, varsity)

Zachary Jamboree

At ZHS

Lafayette Christian vs. Zachary, 5 p.m. (freshman, JV, varsity)

