Local schools and fans thought they had this week’s high school football jamboree schedule in their sights. Along came two notable site changes and one date change.
The three-game Red Stick Rumble scheduled for Friday at Memorial Stadium will now by held over two nights at Parkview Baptist. Also, construction related concerns has forced the Central Jamboree to move to East Iberville on Friday.
Forecasts for rain for several days, prompted the move from a natural grass surface at Memorial to artificial turf at PBS, according to Catholic athletic director Ben DiPalma.
St. Michael plays University in Thursday’s Red Stick Rumble game set for 6:30 p.m. at PBS. On Friday, Catholic-Pointe Coupee plays Parkview at 6 p.m., followed by The Dunham School vs. Catholic at 7:30 p.m. to conclude the new jamboree event.
Weather and supply-related delays to construction going on around the Central High stadium prompted Central to move its Friday JV and varsity jamboree contests with Brusly to EIHS in St. Gabriel. Games begin at 6 p.m.
Volleyball
Wednesday
Greater Baton Rouge Jamboree
At Woodlawn
Two courts
Baton Rouge High vs. Doyle, Doyle vs. West Feliciana, West Feliciana vs. Baton Rouge High, Central Private vs. West Feliciana, Baton Rouge High vs. Central Private; Doyle vs. Central Private, 6 p.m.
Woodlawn vs. Springfield, Springfield vs. Tara, Woodlawn vs. Tara, Walker vs. Woodlawn, Walker vs. Tara, Walker vs. Springfield, 7 p.m.
Thursday
Episcopal Jamboree
At Episcopal
Three courts
University vs. Episcopal, Dunham vs. Central, Zachary vs. Live Oak, 4:30 p.m.
Episcopal vs. East Ascension, Dunham vs. University, Denham Springs vs. Zachary, 5:10 p.m.
St. Joseph’s Academy vs. Dunham, Live Oak vs. Central, University vs. St. Michael, 5:50 p.m.
Parkview Baptist vs. Denham Springs, Zachary vs. St. Michael, East Ascension vs. Live Oak, 6:30 p.m.
St. Michael vs. Denham Springs, Central vs. Parkview Baptist, St. Joseph’s Academy vs. East Ascension, 7:10 p.m.
Parkview Baptist vs. St. Joseph’s Academy, 7:50 p.m.
Football
Thursday
EBR Kickoff Classic
First games start at 6 p.m. at all sites.
At Broadmoor
Northeast vs. Broadmoor; Liberty vs. Belaire
At Scotlandville
Glen Oaks vs. Mentorship Academy; Glen Oaks vs. Tara; Mentorship vs. Tara, one 12-minute period
McKinley vs. Scotlandville, two 12-minute periods
At Woodlawn
JV contest; Helen Cox vs. Istrouma; Madison Prep vs. Woodlawn
Friday
Ascension Christian Jamboree
At ACH-Gonzales
Central Private vs. Houma Christian, 6 p.m.
Ascension Christian vs. Ben Franklin
Central Jamboree
At Central High Stadium
Brusly vs. Central, 6 p.m. (JV, varsity)
East Ascension Jamboree
At EAHS-Stadium
Dutchtown vs. East Ascension, 6 p.m. (freshman, JV, varsity)
East Feliciana Jamboree
At EFMS-Clinton
Slaughter Community Charter vs. East Feliciana, 6 p.m. (JV, varsity)
Hanson Memorial Jamboree
At Hanson-Franklin
Ascension Catholic vs. West St. Mary, 5:30 p.m.
Live Oak Jamboree
At LOHS
Hammond vs. Live Oak, 6 p.m. (freshman, JV, varsity)
Plaquemine Jamboree
At PHS
Port Allen vs. Plaquemine (JV, varsity), 6 p.m.
Red Stick Rumble
At Memorial Stadium
Catholic-Pointe Coupee vs. Parkview Baptist, 5 p.m.
St. Michael vs. University, 6:30 p.m.
Catholic vs. The Dunham School, 8 p.m.
Walker Jamboree
At Walker
Denham Springs vs. Walker (JV, varsity), 6 p.m.
West Feliciana Jamboree
At WFHS-St. Francisville
Livonia vs. West Feliciana, 6 p.m. (JV, varsity)
Zachary Jamboree
At ZHS
Lafayette Christian vs. Zachary, 5 p.m. (freshman, JV, varsity)