One big win and a huge upset highlighted the action Thursday night as area girls basketball teams punched their respective tickets to the LHSAA’s semifinal round.
A year after getting upset in the quarterfinals, top-seeded Doyle of Class 2A left no doubt. The Tigers (30-2) rolled past Franklin 88-49 in a game played at Doyle Elementary.
In Class 1A, seventh-seeded White Castle (17-14) pulled off an upset, ousting second-seeded East Iberville 49-44. In Class 2A, sixth-seeded French Settlement (28-6) also notched an upset victory, beating No. 3 Avoyelles Public Charter 51-45.
On the select side, two third-seeded teams University High of Division II and Division III Episcopal, claimed semifinal wins.
DOYLE 88, FRANKLIN 49: In Livingston, Doyle placed four players in double figures, led by Presleigh Scott with 24 points. The victory puts the Tigers in the LHSAA’s Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Girls Basketball tournament for the first time since 2014 when they finished as the 2A runners-up. The Tigers meet fourth-seeded Lake Arthur in the semifinals.
Claire Glascock added 22 points, while Elise Jones (18) and Meghan Watson (16) also scored in double figures for Doyle.
WHITE CASTLE 49, EAST IBERVILLE 44: In St. Gabriel, the Bulldogs avenged a loss to District 7-1A rival EIHS (31-6), thwarting the Tigers bid to return to the LHSAA tourney for a second straight year.
Jai’Breon Brown scored a game-high 12 points and Taylar Wesley added 10 and helped White Castle battle back from an 11-point halftime deficit on the road. Taylor Gordon had nine points and Dondreka Wilson added eight for East Iberville (31-6).
The win puts White Castle in the LHSAA tourney for the first time since 2015, when they lost to eventual champion Vermilion Catholic in the semifinals. WCHS play sixth-seeded Delhi in the semifinals.
UNIVERSITY 61, ST. THOMAS MORE 44: The Cubs (23-8) set up a semifinal rematch in Division II by beating STM for the second time in three years in the playoffs.
Nya Miller scored 18 points and Katy White added 17 for UHS. White was 5-for-5 on 3-pointers in the game played at the Cubs' home gym.
UHS travels to Lake Charles on Wednesday to take on St. Louis Catholic. The Thursday victory puts U-High in the LHSAA’s semifinal round for the 10th time in 11 years.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 51, AVOYELLES CHARTER 45: In Mansura, the Lions handed Avoyelles its second loss of the season and advanced to the LHSAA’s tourney for the first time in 20 years.
FSHS meets second-seeded Red River in the semifinals.
EPISCOPAL 61, CATHOLIC-NI 26: The Knights (25-8) raced out to a 22-2 first quarter lead en route to their first semifinal berth in three seasons in Division III.
Izzy Besselman outscored sixth-seeded CHSNI (17-9) with a game-high 28 points. Jewel Jones contributed 18. Episcopal travels to second-seeded Lafayette Christian for its semifinal game.