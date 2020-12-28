Stories about players reinventing themselves at different stages of a football career happen from time to time. What Madison Prep’s Zeon Chriss is doing is more about timing.
The junior quarterback is a three-year starter who has a good rapport with his receivers. Chriss’ ability to provide big plays at just the right time has been a driving force for the ninth-seeded Chargers (9-2), who face No. 2 Union Parish (11-0) in the Class 3A title game set for 1 p.m. Wednesday at the LHSAA’s Prep Classic in Natchitoches.
“After last year, I knew I had to get better. … I knew I had to become a better leader,” Chriss said. “Me being more vocal is a big change. But you also have to lead by example.
“I am going to do whatever it takes to help us win. Some people counted us out this year. We all just keep working.”
The thing that makes Chriss’ story special is this: the 2020 season is not his breakout year. That happened last fall when the 6-foot-2, 197-pound Chriss led MPA to the quarterfinals as a sophomore by passing for 3,037 yards and accounting for 37 total touchdowns.
By those standards, some of Chriss’ numbers this year might not seem quite as impressive. Unless you understand the parameters for them in a COVID-19 season that featured three fewer games.
Going into the title game, Chriss has completed 93 of 162 passes for 1,803 and 26 touchdowns. He also has 776 yards rushing and 15 TDs. With 41 total TDs, Chriss has surpassed last year’s total.
Also, 28 percent of Chriss' completions have gone for touchdowns. Chriss also spreads the wealth, with four Chargers having at least 240 yards receiving.
“What you are seeing is a guy who has played quarterback for a long time. … A guy who understands how to play the position and what he needs to do for his team,” Woodlawn High coach Marcus Randall said. “Last year, he had so many talented receivers. He could sit back and just throw it to them.
“Things are different this year. He has to use his legs more to make plays, and he is not afraid to do that. When the receivers are open, he finds them.”
Randall, a former LSU quarterback, said Chriss attended Southern Lab as a youngster and came to watch the SLHS varsity practice and play regularly. The ties go beyond that. Randall and Chriss’ father, MPA assistant coach Kerry Gremillion, were teammates at Glen Oaks.
Randall remembers watching Chriss come up through the youth league football ranks. He was a teammate of Randall’s nephew, Memphis commitment Eric Randall III, with the youth football Vikings.
Randall and his brother Eric, a former GOHS and Southern quarterback who most recently was head coach at Baker, worked with Chriss from time to time as a youth league player, are among his tutors.
Whether a player is born to be a quarterback is a debatable point. Because Chriss started taking quarterback snaps as a seven- or eight-year-old, it is fair to say he was groomed for the role.
There were no 7-on-7 leagues or prospect camps to attend this spring/summer during the pandemic, which might explain why Memphis is the lone school to offer Chriss a scholarship so far.
An idle recruiting process did not stop Chriss’ progress.
“My dad stays on me every day. During the pandemic I was out there pushing a (blocking) sled and running,” Chriss said. “A lot of people say the pandemic hurt them, but it helped me. I got got faster, and my legs got stronger. My arm strength and ability to read defenses improved too.”
All of which leads up to Wednesday’s big moment — a title game matchup with Union, the team MPA lost to in the quarterfinals last season.
“This is what we have been waiting for,” Chriss said. "A chance to win a state title."