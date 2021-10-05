In a sport often prefaced by height, Jaida Alvin does not stand above the crowd. But the Central junior finds ways to leave a lasting impression that provides hints about her family legacy.
For example — Alvin leaped effortlessly above the net and launched a cross-court kill in a Saturday victory. Next, she reacts and blocks a kill attempt aimed at the heart of the Wildcats defense. A dive to pick a ball up from the court follows.
Alvin is one of the catalysts for Central (10-3) that is eighth in the LHSAA’s latest Division I power ratings. Only St. Joseph's Academy (second) and Dutchtown (fifth) are rated higher among area teams.
But there is more to the story than the statistics, which include 176 kills and 102 digs so far this fall.
“I had no idea I was dealing with Baton Rouge sports royalty,” Central coach Michele LeBouef said. “Jaida has always been a hard worker and a great teammate who does everything we ask.
“Her parents are supportive and her mom, Miss Keturah, is so humble. It wasn’t until later, that I found out."
Alvin’s mother, Keturah Carter Alvin, is a former Redemptorist volleyball star and the sister of ex-LSU basketball star Howard Carter. She had a Hall of Fame career at South Alabama, where her husband, Derek, played basketball.
“I had never been on a sports team until my seventh-grade year,” Alvin said. “They (parents) got me into volleyball and basketball then, but never pushed me into anything.
“All of my mom’s trophies are at my grandma’s house. It’s the same with my dad … my other grandmother has all of his stuff. My mom has taught me a lot about the game. They (parents) made me understand it takes hard work.”
At 5-foot-8, Alvin is a few inches shorter than her mother. Once she started playing four years ago, Alvin's passion for volleyball soared.
“For the longest time, it looked like dance and gymnastics were going to be her sports,” Keturah Alvin said. “She did both for a long time. As she got taller, Jaida outgrew gymnastics.
“The first time she tried out for the Red Storm (club volleyball team), she got cut. She was discouraged for a while, but she was determined. Jaida always wants to work. I see her skill level getting better each year.”
LeBouef agrees. As a freshman, Alvin was primarily a hitter. Now she plays every rotation. Workouts with her mother in the family’s backyard during the pandemic played dividends.
“Jaida is one of the heartbeats on this team … both skill-wise and leadership-wise,” LeBouef said. “She pumps everybody up. She is the first person to give a teammate a high five or to go to a teammate and say it is OK after a mistake.
“She has evolved from a kid who wanted to take the hardest swing all the time to someone who plays with power and finesse. Jaida is consistent and smart. And she is also a fun, dynamic player to watch.”
Alvin also is an honor student whose goal is to follow in her mother’s footsteps and play on the collegiate level. LeBouef said Alvin can do it and so do her parents.
“I was little disappointed when she gave up basketball. But every time I see Jaida play, she does something amazing that surprises me,” Derek Alvin said.