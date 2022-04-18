Some schools are taking an Easter-fueled spring break this week. However, there is little or no break for most high school sports teams.
The LHSAA’s first round of the softball playoffs continue Tuesday, which also happens to be the same day that district track meets kick into high gear.
And what about baseball? The final week of the regular season features some interesting matchups as well, led by Dutchtown hosting Catholic High a game that could decide the District 5-5A title.
Track meets
Meets for Districts 7-4A and 5-1A are both set for Tuesday, while 7-3A, 8-2A and 7-1A follow on Wednesday.
Thursday features a track doubleheader of sorts with 5-5A set to compete in the morning and 4-5A starting in the afternoon. The 6-1A meet also is Thursday.
Broadmoor is the site of the 7-4A meet Tuesday with field events at 3 p.m. and running events at 5:30. Catholic-New Iberia hosts the 5-1A meet with field events at 1 p.m. and track events at 4 p.m.
Action at Wednesday’s 7-3A at West Feliciana has start times of 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Episcopal is the site of the 8-2A meet beginning at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. The 7-1A meet at White Castle is set for 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Catholic High hosts 5-5A meet at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., while the start times for 4-5A meet at Walker are 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. District 6-1A teams compete at Broadmoor Thursday also at 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Big game Tuesday
Dutchtown (31-2, 8-0) can wrap up the District 5-5A title with a win over Catholic (28-5, 7-1). Game time is 6 p.m. Tuesday.
In District 4-5A, Live Oak (21-9, 4-4) hosts Central (24-5, 6-2) also at 6 p.m. Meanwhile, league-leader Zachary (22-12, 7-1) hosts Walker (22-9, 7-1) at 6:30 p.m.
In District 7-4A, Plaquemine (16-12) travels to St. Michael (8-14) for a 4 p.m. game.
Softball playoffs
A total of 10 playoff games in a variety of classes are set for Tuesday.
The list includes a Division I quarterfinal that has No. 6 Byrd (8-18) vs. No. 3 St. Joseph’s Academy (15-6) at 4:30 p.m. at Traction Sports. In Class 5A, No. 6 Central (22-4) hosts No. 27 Destrehan (16-14) at 5 p.m.
Signees, etc.
St. Joseph’s Academy had athletes who compete in four different sports sign during a ceremony held at the school last week.
The signees were soccer player Maddie Davis (William Carey), track athlete Ava Dunn (Rhodes College), cross country/track runner Maddie Gardiner (LSU) and swimmer CeCe Werth (Hendrix) were the signees.