Wind whistled through trees, and the sun dipped below the limbs as the Liberty Magnet Patriots concluded Tuesday practice with a drill.
The team split into two groups, lined up 10 yards apart and rehearsed the cadence. Some of the younger players left their stances too soon. Most of the veterans stayed put. But Liberty didn’t end practice until each player got it right.
What’s most important for the District 4-5A Patriots (1-6, 0-3) this season, only its second at the varsity level? Honing the fundamentals, establishing an identity and setting a foundation for the future. They’ll face another test Friday night at home against reigning 5A champion Zachary (6-1, 3-0).
That task falls to those veterans, especially so for senior Richard McKneely, a lean, yet strong, physical receiver and a powerful, hard-hitting defensive back.
Liberty changed coaches, moved up from Class 4A to 5A and lost its best player, LSU running back commitment Kaleb Jackson, to injury in the season opener. This season has certainly been a challenge, one that coach Korey Lindsey and McKneely have embraced.
“We expected a challenge,” Lindsey said, squinting in the sun. “The game of football is never perfect, and that’s one thing I know from my experiences. I’m just trying to galvanize the guys, put our best foot forward each week despite the challenge.
"The main thing is, my kids are still playing hard. They still haven’t lost confidence. They still want to play. They still want to compete. And any coach can live that, and I enjoy leading those guys this year.”
Injuries and youth have forced McKneely into a larger role. He lines up primarily as a wide receiver on offense and as a defensive back on defense. But he’s also taken carries out the backfield and takes snaps at quarterback. He’s both the kick and punt returner on special teams and the long snapper on field goals and extra points.
“He’s really our MVP of the team,” Lindsey said. “He’s doing well. He’s been leading these guys. We’re extremely lucky to have him on our team.”
McKneely, whose short dreads dangle under a skull cap, is from a football family. His first cousin, Raydrian McKneely Jr., is a standout running back at Denham Springs, just like his father and Richard’s uncle, Raydrian Sr.
“I’m a football player,” McKneely said. “I been growing up around football my whole life, so it’s really natural to me.”
For now, McKneely and his senior class focus on the basics. So perhaps one day those Liberty players who struggle with the cadence today can tussle with Class 5A powers tomorrow.
“A lot of harder teams, not no run-over teams,” McKneely said. “Got to put in a lot more work than what we did last year, got to be more focused and more determined to get the job done.
“It’s not how we wanted it to go, but people just got to step up and come ready to fight.”