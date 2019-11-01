PORT ALLEN —
Every kicker prepares and practices for the chance to make a game-winning kick. The Dunham School’s Charlie Hayes got his chance with 19 seconds remaining Friday night against rival Episcopal.
“When we got the ball back, I knew it would come down to the extra point,” Hayes said. “So I kept getting reps in the net on the sideline. I knew the snap was going to be good and I knew I was good. I kicked it and it went right down the middle.”
Hayes’ PAT kick lifted seventh-ranked Dunham to a 28-27 come-from-behind victory over Episcopal in a District 8-2A game at Dunham Stadium.
The emotional, action-packed game featured plenty of highs and lows. After Dunham took the lead, Episcopal lateraled its way down the field, getting past midfield on the ensuing kickoff, which was the game’s final play.
Quarterback Anthony Safford accumulated 205 total yards for Dunham (6-1, 2-0 in 8-2A). He scored two TDs and passed for another.
Kalante Wilson finished with 107 yards on 18 carries, including the game game-tying TD. His Episcopal counterpart, Ryan Armwood, tallied 115 yards on 28 carries and scored two TDs — both on 14-yard runs.
The Knights (5-2, 1-1) led 13-7 at halftime and 27-14 late in the third quarter. Safford’s second TD run — a 13-yard play got the Tigers within six points at 27-21 on the final play of the third period.
“I’m proud of guys for staying so composed,” Dunham coach Neil Weiner said. “That was tough. Travis (Bourgeois) and his team had an awesome game plan and they really got after us. Defensively, we haven’t given up many yards or points in a regular-season game in a long, long time.
“That’s a credit to how hard they play and how well they are coached. But I was proud of our defense got some stops in the third and fourth quarters.”
Dunham’s biggest stop came with 5:40 left when the Tigers halted an Episcopal drive at the Dunham 40-yard line. Braden Augustus and Johnny Green each had a tackle behind the line to force a punt by Episcopal.
Two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties against the Knights played a key role in Dunham’s 78-yard game-winning drive.
“Games like this are what high school football is all about,” said Bourgeois, the Episcopal coach. “Credit Dunham … they competed for four quarters. Both teams did. There was a lack of execution at the end. You can’t give a good team 35 yards of penalties. In a game like this, you have to finish.”
An 18-yard run by Safford put Dunham at the Episcopal 2-yard line. Wilson was stopped for no gain on first down. The Tigers called a timeout.
The original call was for Wilson to throw a pass on a trick play — But another penalty against Episcopal moved the ball to the 1.
From there, Wilson took a direct snap, bounced outside and cut inside to tie the score, setting up the game-winning PAT.
“I knew if I lowered my head I would get in and score,” Wilson said. “I was ready.”