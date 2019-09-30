Division I-II
1, Dutchtown (15-1): No doubt about this one. The Griffins have won six straight since losing to traditional power Metairie Park Country Day in a tournament a couple of weeks ago.
2, St. Joseph’s Academy (13-11): The record may not wow you, but the Redstickers always play one of the toughest schedules in the state and they have also excelled against local competition again this year.
3, Lee (20-2): The Division II Patriots have a 15-match winning streak, the area’s longest. But Lee has not played the same level of competition as the top two, which is why they are No. 3 on this list.
4, St. Amant (7-6): A tough schedule also sets the tone for the Gators, who beat East Ascension in a key Division I, District 4 contest last week.
5, East Ascension (14-6): That loss to St. Amant last week does not diminish the solid season the Spartans have had so far.
On the outside looking in: Baton Rouge High, Central, Istrouma, Madison Prep, McKinley, Walker.
Division III and below
1, The Dunham School (17-2): Yes, the Tigers have settled into Division IV nicely after a couple of years in Division V. Dunham also is competitive with teams in all divisions. The Tigers proved that by winning Woodlawn’s Rumble in the Jungle last weekend.
2, University (13-8): The Cubs have size and talent to go along with a tough schedule that should serve them well in Division IV, District 3 play.
3, Parkview Baptist (16-7): Add the Eagles, a long-time Division III team, to the mix that already includes Dunham and U-High and District 3 should really be a volleyball party to celebrate later this month. PBS was the runner-up to Dunham last weekend.
4, Northeast (16-8): The Division IV Vikings are enjoying one of their best seasons in recent years. They too will be part of that District 3 scramble.
5, Catholic-PC (8-7): Always a solid team in Division V, the Hornets also believe in a tough predistrict schedule as a build-up to district and postseason.
On the outside looking in: Ascension Catholic, Ascension Christian, The Brighton School, Brusly, St. John.