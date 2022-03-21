Bowling
Boys/Coed lower bracket
Bossier City – Holiday Lanes
First Round
Denham Springs 23, Airline 4
Denham Springs: Gabe Eunice 227, Cade Fletcher 213
Airline: Chris Kouba 199
St. Amant 18, Southside 9
St. Amant: Jacob Duhon 258-643
Southside: Chase Creighton 203
St. Thomas More 20, Captain Shreve 7
STM: Evan Cormier 234
CS: Malik Hasan 174
Shaw 21, Haughton 6
Shaw: Jonathan Arena 216-608
Haughton: Cade Silba 193
Central Lafourche 24, St. Michael 3
CL: Maverick Dufrene 245 (100 pins over average); Connor Domangue 269-725
St. Michael: Brennan Collins 201
Alexandria 17, C. E. Byrd 10
Alexandria: Tanner Machen 245-621
Byrd: Nick Griffin 203
Rummel 14, South Terrebonne 13
Rummel: Steven Mixon 212, Hayden Cantillo 205
South Terrebonne: Tony Bella 259-656
Catholic 19.5, East Ascension 7.5
Catholic: Drew Babin 260
East Ascension: Luke Chapman 224
Second Round
St. Amant 17, Denham Springs 10
St. Amant: Jacob Duhon 214
DS: Cade Fletcher 204
Shaw 20, St. Thomas More 7
Shaw: Jonathan Freeman 242-610
STM: Evan Cormier 195
Central Lafourche 21, Alexandria 6
Central Lafourche: Ethan Domangue 215
Alexandria: Josh Parrish 224
Catholic 18, Rummel 9
Catholic: Mark Mills 235, Drew Babin 217, Daniel Waguespack 217
Rummel: Ben Mayer 255-608; Hayden Cantillo 235
Quarterfinals
(Winners advance to March 31 Semifinals)
Shaw 22, St. Amant 5
Shaw: John Paul Bui 211, Josh Collins 210
St. Amant: Jackson Frederick 207; Yosef Mamo 202
Catholic 23, Central Lafourche 4
Catholic: Ben Herman 237-650; Mark Mills 215
Central Lafourche: Connor Domangue 209-603
Boys golf
At Copper Mill-Zachary
Par 72
Team scores: 1. Denham Springs, 366; Zachary and East Feliciana, no team scores.
Top individuals: 1. Drew Silman, Zachary, 85; 2. Tyler Childress, Denham Springs, 87; 3. Carson Gonzales, Denham Springs, 88.
At Webb Park
Par 72
Team scores: 1. Dutchtown, 356; 2. East Ascension, 404; 3. St. Amant, 407; 4. Baton Rouge High, 428.
Top individuals: 1. Josh Doyle, Dutchtown, 86; 2. Parker Kendrick, East Ascension, 87; 3. Jacob Etter, Dutchtown, 88; 4t. Bryson Cannatella, St. Michael, 89; 4t. Braden Torres, Dutchtown, 89.
Boys tennis
St. Amant 3, Parkview Baptist 2
Singles
Jacob Dougherty, Parkview Baptist def. Dason Decoteau 6-3, 6-1. Grant Dicarlo, St. Amant def. Mihir Sayania 7-5, 6-2
Doubles
Beau Babin-Jacob Lobell, St. Amant def. William Scott-Ethan Benton 2-6, 6-4, 10-8
Jake Mathis-Reid Scott, Parkview Baptist def. Myles Dennis-Jacob Lobell 6-2, 6-4
Cody Credeur-Keaton Guillory, St. Amant def. Logan Parker-Cole Brumfield 7-6, 6-3, 10-5
University 2, Liberty 0
Doubles
Dylan Rousselle-Dalton Rousselle, University def. Brandon Dommik-Raymond Angeles 6-1, 6-0
Hayes Lavergne-Collin Coates, University def. Sincere Simmons-Julien Delahoussaye 6-1, 6-1
Baton Rouge High 5, Central 0
Singles
William Wei, Baton Rouge High def. David Carmon 6-1, 6-2
Alexander Wei, Baton Rouge High def. Michael Carmon 6-4, 6-0
Doubles
Alexander Wu-Fuller Stevens, Baton Rouge High def. Alex Davis-Taylor Parker 7-6, 6-1
Henry Chen-Brandon Lin, Baton Rouge High def. Ethan Rispone-Brody Mitchell 6-0, 6-0
Sohan Atluri-John Klock, Baton Rouge High def. Grant Penton-Clark Parker 6-3, 6-2
Zachary 3, Dunham 2
Singles
Cline Baudouin (ZHS) def Jeremiah Blanchard (Dunham) 6-3,6-1
Thomas Beasley (ZHS) def Joshua McIlwain (Dunham) 6-1,6-2
Doubles
Evan Gleason-Wait Harrod (Dunham) def Charlie White-Nicholas Funk (ZHS) 8-0
Milo Johnston-George Harrod (Dunham) def Gabriel Ellis-Parker (ZHS) Scott 8-1
Edward Godbold-Garrett Cronin (ZHS) def Ashton Dupont-Lawerance Watts (Dunham) 8-4
Girls tennis
Parkview Baptist 3, St. Amant 2
Singles
Grayce Reynolds, St. Amant def. Kathryn Fazio 6-1, 6-0
Madison DeLoach, St. Amant def. Hallie Lemoyne 6-2, 6-2
Doubles
Avery Morris-Tori Baudry, Parkview Baptist def. Miranda Crooks-Libby Lambert 6-0, 6-0
Olivia Owens-Georgia Lauve, Parkview Baptist def. Jaylah Lamons-Ja’lyn Braud 6-1, 6-2
Kaitlyn Parker-Laney Bonaventure, Parkview Baptist def. Nele Schumacher-Lennon Banker 6-1, 6-1
University 4, Liberty 1
Singles
Tatum Teague, University def. Kayla Gibson 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
Evan Burgos-Dugas-Caroline Vance, University def. Kahlen Francis-Angie Parral 6-0, 6-4
Lucy Sylvest-Calla Graves, University def. Maria Pham-Tina Teng 6-3, 6-0
Carrington Lissard-Annie Leotta, University def. Maia Carter-Tai Johnson 6-0, 6-0
Baton Rouge High 5, Central 0
Singles
Maggie Cheng, Baton Rouge High def. Cassidy Johnson 8-0
Calia Smith, Baton Rouge High def. Savannah Richard 8-3
Doubles
Ashley Belcher-Katherine Daniel, Baton Rouge High def. Annalyse Greely-Madison Lumpkin 6-4, 6-1
Sneha Atluri-Nada Eiseifi, Baton Rouge High def. J’Kaira Claiborne-Janece Bueche 8-3
Laura Haag-Emily Schacht, Baton Rouge High def. Amelia Conerly-Hannah Gafford 9-8
Dunham 5, Zachary 0
Singles
Stella Boone (Dunham) def Abby Haddox (ZHS) 6-2,6-1
Helen Watts (Dunham) def Landru Barr (ZHS) 6-0,6-0
Doubles
Adora Dinh-Malyn Rolling (Dunham) def Bria Raymond-Briley Havard (ZHS) 8-0
Anna Kathryn Slaton-Sarah Kathryn Breland (Dunham) def Kelly Phillips-Abby Bennett (ZHS) 8-3
Tiana Bonkachi-Mallory Golightly (Dunham) won by forfeit