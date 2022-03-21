Bowling

Boys/Coed lower bracket

Bossier City – Holiday Lanes

First Round

Denham Springs 23, Airline 4

Denham Springs: Gabe Eunice 227, Cade Fletcher 213

Airline: Chris Kouba 199

St. Amant 18, Southside 9

St. Amant: Jacob Duhon 258-643

Southside: Chase Creighton 203

St. Thomas More 20, Captain Shreve 7

STM: Evan Cormier 234

CS: Malik Hasan 174

Shaw 21, Haughton 6

Shaw: Jonathan Arena 216-608

Haughton: Cade Silba 193

Central Lafourche 24, St. Michael 3

CL: Maverick Dufrene 245 (100 pins over average); Connor Domangue 269-725

St. Michael: Brennan Collins 201

Alexandria 17, C. E. Byrd 10

Alexandria: Tanner Machen 245-621

Byrd: Nick Griffin 203

Rummel 14, South Terrebonne 13

Rummel: Steven Mixon 212, Hayden Cantillo 205

South Terrebonne: Tony Bella 259-656

Catholic 19.5, East Ascension 7.5

Catholic: Drew Babin 260

East Ascension: Luke Chapman 224

Second Round

St. Amant 17, Denham Springs 10

St. Amant: Jacob Duhon 214

DS: Cade Fletcher 204

Shaw 20, St. Thomas More 7

Shaw: Jonathan Freeman 242-610

STM: Evan Cormier 195

Central Lafourche 21, Alexandria 6

Central Lafourche: Ethan Domangue 215

Alexandria: Josh Parrish 224

Catholic 18, Rummel 9

Catholic: Mark Mills 235, Drew Babin 217, Daniel Waguespack 217

Rummel: Ben Mayer 255-608; Hayden Cantillo 235

Quarterfinals

(Winners advance to March 31 Semifinals)

Shaw 22, St. Amant 5

Shaw: John Paul Bui 211, Josh Collins 210

St. Amant: Jackson Frederick 207; Yosef Mamo 202

Catholic 23, Central Lafourche 4

Catholic: Ben Herman 237-650; Mark Mills 215

Central Lafourche: Connor Domangue 209-603

Boys golf

At Copper Mill-Zachary

Par 72

Team scores: 1. Denham Springs, 366; Zachary and East Feliciana, no team scores.

Top individuals: 1. Drew Silman, Zachary, 85; 2. Tyler Childress, Denham Springs, 87; 3. Carson Gonzales, Denham Springs, 88.

At Webb Park

Par 72

Team scores: 1. Dutchtown, 356; 2. East Ascension, 404; 3. St. Amant, 407; 4. Baton Rouge High, 428.

Top individuals: 1. Josh Doyle, Dutchtown, 86; 2. Parker Kendrick, East Ascension, 87; 3. Jacob Etter, Dutchtown, 88; 4t. Bryson Cannatella, St. Michael, 89; 4t. Braden Torres, Dutchtown, 89.

Boys tennis

St. Amant 3, Parkview Baptist 2

Singles

Jacob Dougherty, Parkview Baptist def. Dason Decoteau 6-3, 6-1. Grant Dicarlo, St. Amant def. Mihir Sayania 7-5, 6-2

Doubles

Beau Babin-Jacob Lobell, St. Amant def. William Scott-Ethan Benton 2-6, 6-4, 10-8

Jake Mathis-Reid Scott, Parkview Baptist def. Myles Dennis-Jacob Lobell 6-2, 6-4

Cody Credeur-Keaton Guillory, St. Amant def. Logan Parker-Cole Brumfield 7-6, 6-3, 10-5

University 2, Liberty 0

Doubles

Dylan Rousselle-Dalton Rousselle, University def. Brandon Dommik-Raymond Angeles 6-1, 6-0

Hayes Lavergne-Collin Coates, University def. Sincere Simmons-Julien Delahoussaye 6-1, 6-1

Baton Rouge High 5, Central 0

Singles

William Wei, Baton Rouge High def. David Carmon 6-1, 6-2

Alexander Wei, Baton Rouge High def. Michael Carmon 6-4, 6-0

Doubles

Alexander Wu-Fuller Stevens, Baton Rouge High def. Alex Davis-Taylor Parker 7-6, 6-1

Henry Chen-Brandon Lin, Baton Rouge High def. Ethan Rispone-Brody Mitchell 6-0, 6-0

Sohan Atluri-John Klock, Baton Rouge High def. Grant Penton-Clark Parker 6-3, 6-2

Zachary 3, Dunham 2

Singles

Cline Baudouin (ZHS) def Jeremiah Blanchard (Dunham) 6-3,6-1

Thomas Beasley (ZHS) def Joshua McIlwain (Dunham) 6-1,6-2

Doubles

Evan Gleason-Wait Harrod (Dunham) def Charlie White-Nicholas Funk (ZHS) 8-0

Milo Johnston-George Harrod (Dunham) def Gabriel Ellis-Parker (ZHS) Scott 8-1

Edward Godbold-Garrett Cronin (ZHS) def Ashton Dupont-Lawerance Watts (Dunham) 8-4

Girls tennis

Parkview Baptist 3, St. Amant 2

Singles

Grayce Reynolds, St. Amant def. Kathryn Fazio 6-1, 6-0

Madison DeLoach, St. Amant def. Hallie Lemoyne 6-2, 6-2

Doubles

Avery Morris-Tori Baudry, Parkview Baptist def. Miranda Crooks-Libby Lambert 6-0, 6-0

Olivia Owens-Georgia Lauve, Parkview Baptist def. Jaylah Lamons-Ja’lyn Braud 6-1, 6-2

Kaitlyn Parker-Laney Bonaventure, Parkview Baptist def. Nele Schumacher-Lennon Banker 6-1, 6-1

University 4, Liberty 1

Singles

Tatum Teague, University def. Kayla Gibson 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Evan Burgos-Dugas-Caroline Vance, University def. Kahlen Francis-Angie Parral 6-0, 6-4

Lucy Sylvest-Calla Graves, University def. Maria Pham-Tina Teng 6-3, 6-0

Carrington Lissard-Annie Leotta, University def. Maia Carter-Tai Johnson 6-0, 6-0

Baton Rouge High 5, Central 0

Singles

Maggie Cheng, Baton Rouge High def. Cassidy Johnson 8-0

Calia Smith, Baton Rouge High def. Savannah Richard 8-3

Doubles

Ashley Belcher-Katherine Daniel, Baton Rouge High def. Annalyse Greely-Madison Lumpkin 6-4, 6-1

Sneha Atluri-Nada Eiseifi, Baton Rouge High def. J’Kaira Claiborne-Janece Bueche 8-3

Laura Haag-Emily Schacht, Baton Rouge High def. Amelia Conerly-Hannah Gafford 9-8

Dunham 5, Zachary 0

Singles

Stella Boone (Dunham) def Abby Haddox (ZHS) 6-2,6-1

Helen Watts (Dunham) def Landru Barr (ZHS) 6-0,6-0

Doubles

Adora Dinh-Malyn Rolling (Dunham) def Bria Raymond-Briley Havard (ZHS) 8-0

Anna Kathryn Slaton-Sarah Kathryn Breland (Dunham) def Kelly Phillips-Abby Bennett (ZHS) 8-3

Tiana Bonkachi-Mallory Golightly (Dunham) won by forfeit