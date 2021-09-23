Southern Lab asserted its No. 3 ranking in the state with 611 yards, including 490 on the ground, in a 64-13 drubbing of Riverside Academy at A.W. Mumford Stadium on Thursday.
The Kittens (2-1) jumped out to a 36-7 halftime lead and cruised against the outmanned Rebels (0-2) as running backs Douglas Thornton and Shawn Bates scored three touchdowns each. Angelo Izzard completed 4 of 13 passes for 121 yards, including a 66-yard scoring strike to Antonio Donahue, and Ashton Raymond scored on a 68-yard run.
Riverside scored its first touchdown of the season on a 63-yard screen pass from Luke Hymel to running back Elijah Davis in the first quarter. Hymel also threw an 11-yard TD pass to Cade Middleton in the fourth quarter.
Hymel completed 16 of 28 passes for 245 yards, but the Rebels gained only 4 yards rushing. Emmanuel Franklin caught four passes for 47 yards; Terrell Hilliard had three for 59; Middleton caught three for 35; Kayon Brumfield nabbed three for 51; and Davis snatched three for 73.
Wilbert Kelley and Shane Forman had sacks for the Kittens, and Raylon Jenkins had a tackle for loss on the first play of the game. Martrell Henry had a sack for Riverside.
How it was won
Southern Lab got started with 22 first-quarter points. Thornton capped an eight-play, 71-yard drive with a 29-yard scoring run, and Izzard ran for the two-point conversion.
Bates, who finished with 105 yards on 10 carries, made it 14-0 with a 17-yard run. After Davis scored on the screen pass, Thornton went 59 yards on the next snap and ran for the two-point conversion and a 22-7 lead.
After Raymond’s TD run and a two-point conversion, Izzard scored from 4 yards out for a 36-7 halftime lead. Bates scored from the 2 to start the second half, and Izzard connected with Donahue on a long pass down the middle for the Kittens' only passing TD.
Darren Morris had a 77-yard kickoff return to set up a score and also caught a two-point conversion pass.
Player of the Game
Thornton finished with 283 yards rushing on 21 carries, including 178 in the first half on 14 carries. He finished off the scoring with a 24-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.
Notable
Southern Lab had a 65-yard punt return for a touchdown by Darren Morris wiped out because of a penalty.