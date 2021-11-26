The outcome may have been decided by a blocked extra point, but Catholic High’s 29-28 victory Friday over St. Paul’s at Memorial Stadium was a show of perseverance.
The top-seeded Bears advanced to the Division I state championship with an eight-play, 69-yard drive that running back Tae Nicholas capped with a 7-yard run on first-and-goal with 1:47 remaining. Kicker Landon Carter added his third extra point.
“I told our guys they’re a proud, passionate, physical group that wouldn’t go down without a fight, and they certainly didn’t,” first-year Catholic coach David Simoneaux Jr. said. “They kept making plays, but I’m proud of the grit and resiliency of our kids and what they were able to accomplish down the stretch.”
St. Paul’s (8-3) had one final possession, but quarterback Grant Billson’s final attempt was incomplete on fourth-and-15 with 14 seconds left, sewing up Catholic’s state semifinal victory.
The Bears (11-1) will face No. 2 Jesuit, a 28-10 winner over No. 11 Brother Martin, in Saturday’s Division I state championship at Tulane’s Yulman Stadium.
“I can’t tell you how proud I am. They battled all the way until the end,” said St. Paul’s coach Ken Sears, whose team reached its first state semifinal. “Credit Catholic. They’ve got a fine team. They obviously made the plays to go ahead at the end. The effort my guys gave, they didn’t quit until the end.”
St. Paul’s, which had its second extra point attempt blocked in the second quarter, scored on back-to-back series of 88 and 92 yards, respectively, to take its first lead of the game on quarterback Grant Billson’s 4-yard sneak with 4:54 remaining. The Wolves led 28-22 after Billson’s two-point pass to Preston Hickey.
Billson completed 12 of 23 passes for 234 yards and three touchdowns with Brody Reina leading the way with four catches for 105 yards and 2 TDs.
Catholic countered with an effective running game that piled up 261 yards on 39 carries.
A week after a school-record 235 yards, Nicholas had 22 attempts for 217 yards. Nicholas had the ball for the final three plays of the game-winning drive for 34 yards, including the game winner from 7 yards out — his third score of the game.
Catholic had a firm grip on the first 21 minutes of the game, leading 14-0 without running a single play in its own territory and had forced St. Paul’s into an apparent punting situation.
A fake punt from Daniel Dufour opened the door for St. Paul’s to score a pair of touchdowns over a 53-second span — two TD passes from Billson to Justin Washington — and Reina made it 14-13 at halftime.
“All the credit to St. Paul’s,” Simoneaux said. “What a gutsy effort out of those guys. I thought we outplayed them the whole first half except for the last three minutes. I think they just outcoached us there at the end.”