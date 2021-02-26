An excited James Baldwin smiled and traded fist bumps with his coaches as he exited the mat Friday night.
The Dunham School sophomore had just won a 170-pound bout in Division III on the first night of the LHSAA State Wrestling tournament at the Raising Cane’s River Center.
“It was hard not being able to compete the last month,” Baldwin said. “This is my third year wrestling, and I love it. So, this means a lot to me … just to be able to come out and have this tournament.”
One bout might not seem like much. But with each bout, the coaches, wrestlers and officials got back to what they do. They are finally back — and this time competing with LHSAA titles on the line.
Action resumes at 10 a.m. Saturday with the semifinals, followed by consolation bouts. Finals for all three divisions are scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.
“So far, so good,” LHSAA assistant executive director Adam MacDowell said just after jumping over a barricade positioned around the 10 competition mats. “Doing that … reminding the coaches and wrestlers to move away from the mats once they are finished has been the biggest thing we have had to do from time to time.
“People are wearing their masks. There have not been a lot of issues there. The competition on the mats has been smooth.”
For MacDowell and tourney organizers, the key is to bring the season to a conclusion Saturday — a feat many other states will not accomplish during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020-21.
Critics doubted it would happen. The LHSAA shut down the wrestling regular season after a series of COVID-19 positive tests in the days after the largest tourney of the year, the Louisiana Classic, in late January.
With no competition, wrestling coaches and their teams had to be creative and find ways to make practice as perfect as possible. There was no one-size-fits-all approach — true to nearly every phase of life during a pandemic.
Catholic High coach Tommy Prochaska said he expected a rush of emotion when the action began Friday morning. There was some of that. But Prochaska admitted there was another emotion too.
“Just to hear that first whistle to start it … it was a feeling of relief,” Prochaska said. “We made it. Since then, it’s been a state tournament. Just a different one than we are used to.”
Applause and cheers of encouragement from the upper tier of stands was steady and even boisterous at times, even with 25 percent attendance capacity or less.
Some lamented what might have been. It is the first LHSAA wrestling tournament in Baton Rouge since 1993 when it was held at Lee High. At the time, there were only two wrestling divisions.
The sport has grown so much. And organizers thought the tourney’s return to south Louisiana would be a triumphant one, complete with big crowds. Better luck next year, we hope, on that one.
But then hope may just be the biggest intangible the LHSAA wrestling tourney provides. If a wrestling tourney can finish during a pandemic, the chance of finishing other events looks even better.
Early leaders
St. Paul’s led Division I with 164 points, followed by East Ascension (141.5) and Brother Martin (135.5) late Friday.
Teurlings Catholic held a slim 126 to 123 lead over North DeSoto in Division II. Basile had 115 points to pace the Division III teams.