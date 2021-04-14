Ariel Pedigo sat at the end of the row of tables during Parkview Baptist’s signing ceremony held Wednesday afternoon. Three other tables were decorated with balloons and school banners for their chosen.
Pedigo and her parents sat at table behind hats for LSU, Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana Tech and Southern Miss. Approaching it much like a track event, she had a plan to execute while revealing her college choice.
After reading a prepared statement off her cell phone which thanked coaches, family and teammates, Pedigo closed with, “I am happy to announce.” She put on the Oklahoma hat and taking off a jacket to reveal an Oklahoma T-shirt.
Afterwards, Pedigo revealed she made her college decision last month on her birthday, but waited to announce her decision during the PBS ceremony.
“It was pretty tough to decide, because distance came into play,” Pedigo said. “Oklahoma is eight hours away. But when I went and did an unofficial visit, that is when everything became real for me.
"That distance part made it tough. But as time went on, I could tell it would be worth it to go there.”
Pedigo is ranked in the top 15 nationally in four track/field events and will compete as a heptathlete for the Sooners. She won the national high school indoor title in the high jump at 5 feet, 10 inches and has cleared the same height in an outdoor meet last week.
As the Eagles move to their postseason with the District 7-3A meet next week, Pedigo will compete in the long jump, high jump, javelin and 100-meter hurdles. She ranks second in the high jump and is seventh in both the javelin at 142 feet, 3 inches and the long jump at 19-5 ¾.
Gators’ Bridgewater signs
St. Amant High boys soccer player Tyler Bridgewater signed with North Carolina-based Mars Hill College earlier this week.
Bridgewater was a four-time LSCA All-State and a three-time All-Metro selection as a forward for the Gators.
U-High ceremony Friday
Three University High athletes, including two baseball players, are scheduled to sign during a ceremony set for 1 p.m. Friday at the school’s Pennington-McKernan gym.
Ethan Butler (SLU) and Brock Slaton (Odessa Community College) are the baseball players set to sign. Boys golfer Lail Shaw is planning to sign with Arkansas-based Hendrix.