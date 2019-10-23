It was only fitting that sophomore Ciera Ross scored one of the final points in University’s 3-0 volleyball sweep of The Dunham School on Wednesday at UHS.
An emotional tribute was held before the match for her late sister, Brionna Ross, as part of senior night. Brionna Ross, who was 15 years old, died Sept. 26, 2017, from viral pneumonia hours after playing a volleyball match for the Cubs. She would have been part of the senior class that includes Taylor Bush and Maggie Segar.
University wore special purple jerseys with the number 12 surrounded by angel wings. The family was presented with a memorial plaque and a duplicate will go into the school trophy area.
University got solid play at the net from Elise Doomes (20 kills), Colleen Temple (five kills, two blocks), Nadia Pereira (seven kills) and Cierra Ross (six kills) and defeated Dunham 25-22, 25-16 and 25-18.
“It was an emotional night,” University coach Bonita Johnson said. “We did our presentation before the match and I was concerned if the girls could play through it. They did awesome and playing this match was the best thing for the kids.”
University (26-10) improves to 5-1 in District 3-IV. The Cubs entertain Capitol on Thursday in their district finale. Dunham dropped to 27-5 and 5-2. Both teams lost matches to district champion Parkview Baptist.
Dunham coach Donna Pixley said she takes the blame for not having her team ready to play.
“We didn’t show up to play,” Pixley said. “University played well. We didn’t execute on the block and played terrible defense. I’m not blaming the kids. I didn’t do a good job of coaching.”
Dunham’s best set was the first. The Tigers trailed 22-21 when Ross scored a point to start a 2-0 run. Dunham served out for the final point.
Dunham led 16-14 in the second set. University went on an 11-0 run with Segar serving and Doomes at the net. Doomes had two kills and dink in that run. Pereira scored the final point on a nice cross shot.
With freshman Caylin Pixley serving, Dunham scored five straight points to trail 12-11 in the third set. An ace from Bush put the Cubs up 16-11. University rolled the rest of the set.
Hannah Pixley (five kills, 16 digs), Taylor Hurst (16 assists, nine digs, two blocks), Jada Hays (seven kills, three digs) and Caylin Pixley (11 digs, five assists) led Dunham.
“Dunham is a scrappy team and didn’t let the ball hit the ground much,” Johnson said. “We had one of our better matches tonight. Our passing was good and the girls were active.”