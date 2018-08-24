Rashaun Steel and Jascent Scott are known commodities for Northeast, and they did not disappoint Friday night as the Vikings defeated Glen Oaks 26-14 at the East Baton Rouge Jamboree at Scotlandville High.
Steel misfired on his first pass, and then completed his next eight for 175 yards and three touchdowns. His main target was Scott, who caught five passes for 112 yards and one score. Scott also ran back a kickoff 87 yards for another touchdown.
In the second game, Scotlandville gave up a long touchdown passed before its defense asserted itself. The Hornets went on to post a 21-6 win over East Feliciana.
For Northeast, despite strong performances by Steel and Scott, there were hiccups as it broke in a new offensive line. The Vikings had 11 rushes for minus-38 yards with the bulk of the losses coming on two shotgun center snaps that were over Steel’s head.
“It was about what I expected,” said Northeast coach David Masterson, who saw first-game jitters in his young offensive line.
“We’ve got a new center, but he’s going to work it out and get better. We started five sophomore offensive linemen tonight and four didn’t even play last year.”
Northeast fell behind early, but the Vikings rallied as Rashaun Steel and Jascent Scott went to work.
With his team trailing 6-0, Steel rolled left and found Scott down the left sideline for a 45-yard gain to the GOHS 35. Steel hit Scott for another 15 yards, and two plays later hooked up with him again for a 16-yard touchdown in the right corner of the end zone.
A two-point try failed leaving the scored 6-6.
Northeast held Glen Oaks on the ensuing possession, and took over at the GOHS 22 following a botched punt snap by Glen Oaks. On the first play, Steel lofted a pass to Jerome Thompson at the left pylon for a 22-yard scoring play.
Scott ran back the second half kickoff 87 yards to give Northeast an 18-6 lead. Steel’s 17-yard pass to Johnny Selders made it 24-6.
Glen Oaks got its second touchdown on the final play, an 11-yard pass from De’monte Upkins to Harry Carter.
Scotlandville’s Kenneth Foster intercepted East Feliciana quarterback Caleb Anderson on the game’s opening possession. The Hornets couldn’t move the ball, and East Feliciana took over at midfield following a punt.
On the next play, Anderson connected with Richard Davis for a 46-yard touchdown. After that, Scotlandville’s defense woke up and limited East Feliciana to one first down the rest of the game.
East Feliciana had eight plays that went for negative yards and finished with 49 total yards.
Scotlandville tied the score on Jacorey James’ 8-yard run to cap a 69-yard drive. The Hornets took advantage of a fumble on a Tigers punt snap to score on Chance Williams’ 1-yard run before halftime.
Jimyon Profit provided the only second-half scoring. He picked up an Anderson fumble in the backfield and returned it 32 yards for a touchdown.