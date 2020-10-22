Catholic vs. East Ascension
7 p.m. at Spartan Stadium-Gonzales Primary School
RECORDS: Catholic 1-2; East Ascension 2-1
LAST WEEK: Catholic lost to St. Thomas More 39-38; East Ascension lost to St. Charles Catholic 17-9
PLAYERS TO WATCH: CATHOLIC: OL Sam Cole, TE Prince Edwards, DB Connor Stewart, WR Matthew Reinholtz; EAST ASCENSION: RB Walter Samuel, ATH Kael Babin, DE Jerrell Boykins Jr., LB Rionte Jones.
NOTEWORTHY: The District 5-5A opener is again huge for both teams … The Bears beat the Spartans last year, but EAHS was the last team to hand Catholic a district loss back in 2017 … Catholic is ranked sixth in the LSWA’s Class 5A poll
Central at Denham Springs
7 p.m. at DSHS
RECORDS: Central 3-0; Denham Springs 0-3
LAST WEEK: Central beat Plaquemine 21-12; Denham Springs lost to Westgate 43-7
PLAYERS TO WATCH: CENTRAL: LB Gabe Patterson, DL Tyler Scott, WR Juan Banks; DENHAM SPRINGS: RB Cam Kelly, LB Jed Cambrie, TE Myles Edwards, LB Ethan Foster.
NOTEWORTHY: The teams meet again in the Baton Rouge area’s longest continuous rivalry … Central beat the Yellow Jackets 42-13 a year ago … Jonathan Swift leads Central with 320 passing yards and 6 TDs.
Live Oak at Zachary
7 p.m. at Bronco Stadium-ZHS
RECORDS: Live Oak 2-1; Zachary 2-0
LAST WEEK: Live Oak beat Opelousas 16-0
PLAYERS TO WATCH: LIVE OAK: LB Michael Summers, FS Aidan Saunders, WR Chase Jones, FS Tiras Magee Jr.; ZACHARY: OL Trey White, RB Ralph Walker, LB Riley Howard, WR Kenson Tate.
NOTEWORTHY: The Broncos, who moved to No. 3 in Class 5A in the LSWA’s rankings, beat LOHS 21-16 a year ago … QB Eli Holstein has 427 passing yards for ZHS … Live Oak’s Brock Magee has 296 passing yards and 4 TDs.
Parkview Baptist at West Feliciana
7 p.m. at WFHS-St. Francisville
RECORDS: Parkview Baptist 2-1, 1-1 in District 7-3A; West Feliciana 2-1, 1-1
LAST WEEK: Parkview Baptist lost to University 33-14; West Feliciana lost to Brusly 24-21
PLAYERS TO WATCH: PARKVIEW BAPTIST: LB Wyatt Beck, WR/DB Andre Haynes, FS Kobi Miller; WEST FELICIANA: QB Bennett Clement, OL/DL Adarius Franklin, RB/LB Pedro Johnson.
NOTEWORTHY: A year ago, the PBS won 34-6 … Both teams want to keep pace with 7-3A leaders Madison Prep and University … QBs Roman Mula (481 yards, 5 TDs) of PBS and Bennett Clement (663 yards, 6 TDs) of WFHS have notable numbers.
St. James at Lutcher
7 p.m. at Lutcher High
RECORDS: St. James 2-1; Lutcher 2-1
LAST WEEK: St. James beat Assumption 44-0; Lutcher lost to St. Amant 33-13
PLAYERS TO WATCH: ST. JAMES: QB Marquell Bergeron, LB Kaleb Brown, LB Keshawn Coleman; LUTCHER: DL Carter Poche, OT Semeij, OT Donald Fleming, DE Copeland Williams.
NOTEWORTHY: The rivalry between St. James Parish rivals is among Louisiana’s most intense … St. James won 34-13 last season and then won its first LHSAA football title since 1979 … Lutcher RB Ra’Saun Storks and SJHS WR Shazz Preston are players to watch.
Walker at Scotlandville
7 p.m. at Scotlandville
RECORDS: Walker 2-1; Scotlandville 3-0
LAST WEEK: Walker beat Broadmoor 68-0; Scotlandville beat Southern Lab 50-13
PLAYERS TO WATCH: WALKER: QB Hunter Bethel, C Garret Wilson, DB Vicktrell Sims, DL Zach Zimm; SCOTLANDVILLE: RB Marlon Gunn Jr., RB/SS Chance Williams, LB Dietron Parker, DB Jeremiah Jackson.
NOTEWORTHY: Walker beat Scotlandville 35-27 a year ago and again this will be a key District 4-5A opener … Scotlandville is ranked ninth in the latest Class 5A poll … Walker’s Brian Thomas Jr. leads area receivers with 16 catches for 311 yards and 4 TDs.