BR.universityparkview.101720 HS 862.JPG
Parkview quarterback Roman Mula (5) drops back before the pass against University, Friday, October 16, 2020, at Parkview Baptist in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Catholic vs. East Ascension

7 p.m. at Spartan Stadium-Gonzales Primary School

RECORDS: Catholic 1-2; East Ascension 2-1

LAST WEEK: Catholic lost to St. Thomas More 39-38; East Ascension lost to St. Charles Catholic 17-9

PLAYERS TO WATCH: CATHOLIC: OL Sam Cole, TE Prince Edwards, DB Connor Stewart, WR Matthew Reinholtz; EAST ASCENSION: RB Walter Samuel, ATH Kael Babin, DE Jerrell Boykins Jr., LB Rionte Jones.

NOTEWORTHY: The District 5-5A opener is again huge for both teams … The Bears beat the Spartans last year, but EAHS was the last team to hand Catholic a district loss back in 2017 … Catholic is ranked sixth in the LSWA’s Class 5A poll

Central at Denham Springs

7 p.m. at DSHS

RECORDS: Central 3-0; Denham Springs 0-3

LAST WEEK: Central beat Plaquemine 21-12; Denham Springs lost to Westgate 43-7

PLAYERS TO WATCH: CENTRAL: LB Gabe Patterson, DL Tyler Scott, WR Juan Banks; DENHAM SPRINGS: RB Cam Kelly, LB Jed Cambrie, TE Myles Edwards, LB Ethan Foster.

NOTEWORTHY: The teams meet again in the Baton Rouge area’s longest continuous rivalry … Central beat the Yellow Jackets 42-13 a year ago … Jonathan Swift leads Central with 320 passing yards and 6 TDs.

Live Oak at Zachary

7 p.m. at Bronco Stadium-ZHS

RECORDS: Live Oak 2-1; Zachary 2-0

LAST WEEK: Live Oak beat Opelousas 16-0

PLAYERS TO WATCH: LIVE OAK: LB Michael Summers, FS Aidan Saunders, WR Chase Jones, FS Tiras Magee Jr.; ZACHARY: OL Trey White, RB Ralph Walker, LB Riley Howard, WR Kenson Tate.

NOTEWORTHY: The Broncos, who moved to No. 3 in Class 5A in the LSWA’s rankings, beat LOHS 21-16 a year ago … QB Eli Holstein has 427 passing yards for ZHS … Live Oak’s Brock Magee has 296 passing yards and 4 TDs.

Parkview Baptist at West Feliciana

7 p.m. at WFHS-St. Francisville

RECORDS: Parkview Baptist 2-1, 1-1 in District 7-3A; West Feliciana 2-1, 1-1

LAST WEEK: Parkview Baptist lost to University 33-14; West Feliciana lost to Brusly 24-21

PLAYERS TO WATCH: PARKVIEW BAPTIST: LB Wyatt Beck, WR/DB Andre Haynes, FS Kobi Miller; WEST FELICIANA: QB Bennett Clement, OL/DL Adarius Franklin, RB/LB Pedro Johnson.

NOTEWORTHY: A year ago, the PBS won 34-6 … Both teams want to keep pace with 7-3A leaders Madison Prep and University … QBs Roman Mula (481 yards, 5 TDs) of PBS and Bennett Clement (663 yards, 6 TDs) of WFHS have notable numbers.

St. James at Lutcher

7 p.m. at Lutcher High

RECORDS: St. James 2-1; Lutcher 2-1

LAST WEEK: St. James beat Assumption 44-0; Lutcher lost to St. Amant 33-13

PLAYERS TO WATCH: ST. JAMES: QB Marquell Bergeron, LB Kaleb Brown, LB Keshawn Coleman; LUTCHER: DL Carter Poche, OT Semeij, OT Donald Fleming, DE Copeland Williams.

NOTEWORTHY: The rivalry between St. James Parish rivals is among Louisiana’s most intense … St. James won 34-13 last season and then won its first LHSAA football title since 1979 … Lutcher RB Ra’Saun Storks and SJHS WR Shazz Preston are players to watch.

Walker at Scotlandville

7 p.m. at Scotlandville

RECORDS: Walker 2-1; Scotlandville 3-0

LAST WEEK: Walker beat Broadmoor 68-0; Scotlandville beat Southern Lab 50-13

PLAYERS TO WATCH: WALKER: QB Hunter Bethel, C Garret Wilson, DB Vicktrell Sims, DL Zach Zimm; SCOTLANDVILLE: RB Marlon Gunn Jr., RB/SS Chance Williams, LB Dietron Parker, DB Jeremiah Jackson.

NOTEWORTHY: Walker beat Scotlandville 35-27 a year ago and again this will be a key District 4-5A opener … Scotlandville is ranked ninth in the latest Class 5A poll … Walker’s Brian Thomas Jr. leads area receivers with 16 catches for 311 yards and 4 TDs.

