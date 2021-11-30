With his team trailing by one point and the clock winding down, Kedric Brown opted to do it himself.
The Walker High forward grabbed a missed free throw and drove length of the court for the game-winning layup as Walker edged Catholic High 68-67 Tuesday night.
“I did my best to make the play,” Brown said. “When I saw the ball come off the glass, I grabbed it and I just ran with it.”
Brown scored with approximately three seconds remaining in the game played at Catholic. The Bears got one last possession and it appeared that a Walker committed a foul on a shot from beyond halftcourt.
The scoreboard clock went 0.00 but the horn did not sound. After a conference between the officials and attempts to make the horn go off, the officials ruled that the game was over.
Donald Butler led Walker with a game-high 27 points and 11 rebounds. Brown scored eight of his 20 points in the fourth quarter for the Wildcats (1-0) in what was their season opener.
“It was a weird ending. I tell you what, my guys played hard,” Walker coach Anthony Schiro said. “We got what we wanted. But we have to be more disciplined and not foul on a play like that. I’ll take the win.”
Stanley Levy led Catholic (4-2) with 17 points and Dennis Hebert added 14. The Bears led 66-60 with less than two minutes remaining. Walker using a trapping defense to force three crucial turnovers to flip the momentum.
“It’s 100 percent on us. You don’t put the game in the hands of the officials or anybody else late,” Catholic coach Derrick Jones said. “We had crucial turnovers, missed some free throws and did not make good decisions in the second half.
“They (Walker) got into the paint whenever they wanted to late and that was the difference in the game.”
Three players scored in the first two minutes of the game to stake Walker to a 7-0 lead. Catholic put together a 17-8 run and took a 17-15 lead on a layup by Nico Jones.
And the Bears never trailed again in the first half. They closed the first quarter on a 7-4 run. Connor Green’s 3-pointer just before the buzzer by sent Catholic into the second period with a 24-17 lead.
A layup and two free throws by Butler got Walker within three, at 26-23, with 6:41 to go in the half. But the Bears countered with another scoring surge. They used a 9-2 run to build a 35-25 lead with 3:39 remaining.
P.J. Scott’s 3-pointer from the right wing ignited a Walker comeback. The Wildcats pulled within four, at 39-35, when Butler drove the baseline and dunked. Catholic led 41-35 at the half.
Walker made its move in the third quarter, outscoring Catholic 15-8. A layup by Warren Young Jr. at the buzzer gave the Wildcats a 50-49 lead going into the final quarter.
A 3-pointer by Levy put Catholic back in front with 6:01 remaining. The Bears led until Brown’s game-winning shot.