It took a while, but coach Leo McClure finally gave his Central High baseball team a stamp of approval.
“Really, it wasn’t until a week or so ago that I told them I like who we are,” McClure said. “For a while, I wasn’t sure what kind of team we would be. But I like this identity.
“Bottom line is this, when you throw strikes, make plays on defense and compete at the plate in every at-bat you give yourself a chance to win. That is what we are doing right now.”
Central (19-6, 5-0) hosts Walker (20-7, 2-3) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in District 4-5A action, looking to extend its 12-game winning streak. The teams played Saturday, with Central notching a 9-4 victory.
To understand just who this Central team is and how its identity came to be, you have to go back one year to understand. McClure saw his team as an up-and-coming group that featured a number of freshmen and sophomores in 2020.
But then the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the season in mid-March. McClure, who previously was a head football and basketball coach, had returned for the trifecta — the chance to coach baseball.
The 2020 season ended with no definitive gauge on the team. This season started with two top pitchers, Jimmie Johnson (car crash) and DJ Primeaux (injury), on the sideline.
Central started 7-6. Once Johnson and Primeaux returned, the pieces were in place. But McClure was left to wonder how it would all fit.
“We have a couple of guys who are seniors who were on the last team that won a state title here (in 2018) as freshmen,” McClure said. “They did not play much, but they saw what it was like to play on that level.
“Those guys have their roles. And then you have the younger guys who have come on after missing last year. Together they have become a good team.”
McClure offers a cautionary tale, noting that his team is not yet in the 5A elite. He also details his respect for the other teams in the district, including Walker, which was in the top five in the LHSAA’s power ratings before the Easter break.
Central faces Zachary on Thursday and Saturday, before closing 4-5A play against the other unbeaten team in the district, Live Oak.
Connor Cassels (5-0) has the best record on the six-man Central pitching staff. Grayden Harris (4-0) is next. Johnson (3-4) has drawn some of the tougher assignments. Central’s pitching staff has an ERA of 1.65.
Brody Knapps is hitting.408 with three home runs and 16 RBIs. Johnson (.385), Jude Gremilli (.369), Cassels (.362) and Primeaux (.338) are other leaders in a balanced batting order.
“A winning streak is nice … but every day is a new ballgame,” McClure said. “And we’ve got three district games this week.”
My coach, my rival
McClure also points out another notable connection for the Walker-Central game. Walker coach Randy Sandifer played basketball for McClure in addition to being part of the Central baseball team in the 1980s.
Walker dropped two 4-5A games to Live Oak last week and beat Class 1A power Catholic-Pointe Coupee before Saturday’s loss to Central.
Party like its 1998
With a win over St. Michael on Tuesday, Plaquemine (16-11, 3-0 in District 7-4A) can clinch at least a share of a district title for the first time since 1998.
The Green Devils travel to St. Michael (7-9, 0-0) for a 4 p.m. game. PHS coach Tait Dupont was an assistant on the 1998 squad of head coach Burke Broussard, who went on to be head coach at University High.
Dupont said Plaquemine tied E.D. White and Lutcher for a 3A district title that year.