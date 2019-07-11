A Class 2A all-state basketball player from Red River High School has enrolled at Scotlandville High for his junior season. Point guard Emareyon McDonald has enrolled at Scotlandville, according to his father Charski McDonald.
“I have an auntie and other relatives in Baton Rouge and I lived in Baton Rouge from the time I was five until we moved back to Coushatta before my 10th-grade year,” Charski McDonald said. “I know the area well. This is a move we decided to make as a family. My aunt knew someone who was able to rent us a house. My wife already has a teaching job and I’m in the process of looking for one.”
Emareyon McDonald averaged 16 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals for Red River, a quarterfinalist in 2018-19. The 6-foot-1, 170-pound guard plays for former LSU star Randy Livingston’s Liveon Fleur de lis AAU team. McDonald is the second high profile player from north Louisiana to transfer to a District 4-5A school in as many years. Tiara Young, now of LSU, transferred from Shreveport’s Evangel Christian to Walker High and helped the Lady Cats advance to the Class 5A semifinals in March.
The Hornets have multiple returning starters, led by all-state point guard Reece Beekman, a Virginia commitment.
Scotlandville has won six LHSAA titles in the past eight years, including three Division I select titles in a row.
Charski McDonald and his brother Cedric both played at Glen Oaks before helping Coushatta finish as the 2A runner-up to Patterson in 1998. Charski McDonald went on to play wide receiver for Doug Williams at Grambling in the early 2000s. Coushatta was later consolidated to form Red River High.
Emareyon McDonald has scholarship offers from Tulane, Northwestern State, Grambling, Southern, Georgetown and Coastal Carolina, said Charski McDonald, who served as an assistant coach at Red River last year.
Officials Summit canceled
The Louisiana High School Officials Association’s annual Officials Summit set for Saturday at the UL has been canceled because of Tropical Storm Barry.
LHSAA assistant executive director Lee Sanders, who coordinates officials and works with the LHSOA, confirmed the cancellation and said about 400 officials were registered to attend. The second annual workshop event was designed to benefit high school officials in a wide range of sports and was to be at the UL Student Union.
Prep notables
Four players with local ties are among the 11 Nicholls State players on the preseason All-Southland Conference football teams.
Cornerback Darren Evans of Glen Oaks and defensive lineman Sully Laiche of Lutcher made the preseason first team. Running back Dontrell Taylor of White Castle and safety Khristian Mims of University High were chosen for the second team. Laiche was an All-American last season, while Taylor rushed for 990 yards and nine touchdowns.