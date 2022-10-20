A three-day schedule that will mix eight select/nonselect football title games for the Ochsner/LHSAA Prep Classic was posted on the LHSAA website. The event is set for Dec. 8-10 at the Casears Superdome.
Action begins with two Division IV games on Thursday, Dec. 8. The DIV nonselect game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m., followed by the DIV select game at 7 p.m.
Three final games are set for Friday, Dec. 9, and Saturday, Dec. 10. The Friday, Dec. 9 action begins at noon with the Division II select title game. The Division III select final is next at 3:30 p.m. and the schedule concludes with the Division I nonselect game at 7 p.m.
The event concludes on Saturday, Dec. 10, with the Division II nonselect title at noon, the Division III nonselect final at 3:30 p.m. and the Division I select title game at 7 p.m.