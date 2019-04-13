Parkview Baptist’s Hunter Draper received just enough run support in a 2-0 win over Dunham on Saturday.
Draper was in trouble in the first inning after a leadoff single by Dunham catcher Nic Suire, whose courtesy runner reached third base with one out. However, Draper escaped the inning and didn’t allow a runner to reach third base for the rest of the game.
Dunham’s Stephen Still found himself with a runner in scoring position in the first inning as well. Parkview’s Brennan Holt reached on an error and moved to third after a one-out single by Kyle Washington before a sacrifice fly by Christian Reier scored Holt.
The next two innings were controlled by Draper and Still, and they retired the side in order in the second and third innings.
In the fourth inning, Austin Richard singled for Dunham’s second hit of the day, and Kobe Semien reached base the next at-bat after a fielding error by Parkview. Then the momentum swung back to Parkview after the Eagles’ Terry Tolliver threw Richard out at third after he tried tagging on a fly ball.
Parkview catcher Dustin Philippe caught Semien attempting to steal second for the final out of the inning.
In the top of the fifth, Dunham stringed together back-to-back singles with two outs, but once again, Draper escaped the jam unscathed.
“You never relax with those guys over there,” said Parkview coach Emrick Jagneaux. “Dunham swings the bat really well. We got up 1-0, but there capable of scoring a bunch of runs. They’ve done it throughout the year and we knew that going in, but fortunately (Draper) went in and pitched a great baseball game and kept people off the base.”
Parkview made Dunham pay once again for not converting its opportunities. Still hit Philippe in the first at-bat in the bottom of the fifth. The free base turned into a run after a sacrifice bunt and an RBI single by Tolliver.
Richard singled again in the sixth for Dunham and Jackson Boone did the same in the seventh, but neither Richard or Boone left first as Draper got the outs he needed to get out both innings. Draper allowed six hits and no walks in seven shutout innings while Still gave up one earned run on three hits and two walks.
“We gave them two runs, and they gave us none,” said Dunham coach Sham Gabehart. “That makes the difference, and if not we’d still be playing right now.”