It was a means to an end when Belaire picked up a game with Liberty, then a junior varsity team, to close out the 2020 season. Neither coach dreamed how high the stakes would be a year later.
“Look … we just wanted to play a game,” Liberty coach Drey Trosclair said. “And we were thrilled to get a varsity opponent and a win.
“For the same two teams to meet with a district title on the line a year later … it’s amazing. It means a lot to our school and our fan base. And it’s the same for Belaire.”
Liberty (5-1, 4-1) hosts Belaire (6-2, 4-1) at 7 p.m. Thursday at Olympia Stadium. The winner claims the District 7-4A title — a feat the coaches say neither school has accomplished since the 1980s.
“What this means is that we have established a foundation that we hope to continue,” Belaire coach Byron Wade said. “When I saw the work the seniors put in last summer, I knew good things would happen.
“Those guys were not only at every workout, they also worked out on their own. Some of them hired personal trainers. When I saw how serious they were, I saw the possibilities.”
The Belaire-Liberty game helps highlight a five-game Thursday schedule to close out the LHSAA’s football regular season. Both teams are in solid shape power-ratings wise just ahead of the playoffs.
Belaire is No. 13 among Class 4A nonselect schools. Liberty is No. 6 in Division II select. A win would certainly solidify BHS’ chance to host a playoff game next week.
But other parameters also make this matchup intriguing. Through research, Trosclair found that the Liberty’s forerunner, Lee High, last won a district title in 1984 and won a total of four district titles. Trosclair has been told it would be Belaire’s first district title since 1988.
The interest in the matchup extends beyond playoff seeding and a district title. Liberty junior running back Kaleb Jackson is a four-star recruit and leads all area running backs with 1,336 yards on 92 carries with 20 touchdowns. The Patriots also has 1,000-yard passer in their first varsity season in Khylan Gross (1,527 yards, 20 TDs).
Belaire’s Wade knows both Liberty playmakers well. He coached them in 7-on-7 competitions. Denichlass Jeter is a two-way player who has rushed for 820 yards and 11 TDs for Belaire. Mikah Palmer has 639 rushing yards for the Bengals.
Looking for an X-Factor? It could be Belaire QB Ja’Kobe Bryant, who gets his first start.