HAMMOND — Madison Prep coach Dwayne Hayes was concerned about social media posts he saw before Saturday’s game.
“They were talking about unfinished business,” Hayes said. “We had so many obstacles to overcome this season and that we needed to finish. They came in and finished. It’s finished business.”
Title-game MVP Allasia Washington scored a game-high 22 points, had seven rebounds, three assists and three steals as top-seeded Madison Prep beat Northwest 49-37 in the Class 3A final played at Southeastern Louisiana’s University Center.
Seldom one to dish out lavish praise, Hayes smiled and complimented his team for their efforts and talked a bit about strategy in the game helped highlight the final day of the LHSAA’s girls basketball tournament.
It is the second LHSAA title for the Chargers (20-6), who also won a Class 2A title in Hammond in 2017.
“I am proud of these young ladies … all of them,” Hayes said. “It was a joint effort, a team effort. We changed our defense up a bit and they accepted that.
“Normally, we start out with a group of smaller girls in the game, but we had to change it up because of their size with the (Katlyn) Manuel girl.”
The move paid off, along with the Chargers’ aggressive defense. MPA outrebounded Northwest 49-38 and forced 18 turnovers. The 6-foot Manuel, an Austin Peay signee, came in averaging a double-double. Manuel finished with nine points, 11 rebounds and seven blocked shots.
Mary Leday, who had 10 points, was the only Northwest player in double figures. Laila Robinson finished with 10 points and a game-high 15 rebounds for MPA.
“We had a tremendous season, and tonight we pretty much lost the rebound battle. I think that played a big part in the game,” Northwest coach Nicole Manuel said. “They played aggressive, they pressed us and they attacked the basket. That is what they are known for."
Washington scored nine first-quarter points to help MPA race out to a 16-6 lead. The Chargers led 24-17 at halftime. Northwest mounted its stiffest challenge in the third quarter.
The Raiders kept chipping away. With 56 seconds left, Makalyn Savoy sank a short jumper that cut Madison Prep’s lead to two, at 30-28. But 23 seconds later, Washington countered with a layup off a turnover.
Northwest missed five shots and two free throws early in the fourth quarter that could have made the game closer. At the 6:24 mark, Robinson blocked a shot that triggered a fast break. Jaylan Oliver’s layup made it a six-point game.
The Chargers then took advantage of a defensive switch the Raiders made. Washington drove down the lane and dished off to Robinson, who converted three layups that pushed the Madison Prep lead back to double digits.
“We came out faster than usual,” guard Kaylan Jack said. “We wanted to punch first, because we did not want to have to play catch-up.”
Washington added, “I’m so proud of my teammates and all the coaches.”