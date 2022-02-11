Port Allen got a dominant game from 6-foot-3 junior guard Elliot McQuillan and the Pelicans hit 20 of 25 free throws in the fourth quarter to defeat Episcopal 83-78 on Friday night for the District 8-2A boys basketball tournament title at Episcopal.
Two-time defending Class 2A champion Port Allen (18-10) trailed 57-53 after three quarters. Junior guard Isaiah Howard hit two big 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to help with the rally. Overall, Port Allen hit 10 3-pointers compared to three for Episcopal (23-7). McQuillan scored 20 of his game-high 34 points in the first half. He hit six 3-pointers in the game.
“I came out aggressive in the game,” McQuillan said. “We made a statement with this victory. We played together and our team trusts each player. We shoot free throws every day at practice and we knocked them down.”
Port Allen hit 27 of 36 free throws. Episcopal made 27 of 31 from the stripe.
Senior forward Jordan Brooks added 18 points, Howard 17 and Frank Samuel 11 for the Pelicans.
“This was a good high school basketball game and we competed all four quarters,” Port Allen coach Demario Jackson said. “We stayed composed when we got down. We have a lot of players who can handle the ball and drive to the basket. Our defense played well and we rebounded. A game like this will help us in the playoffs. We’ve got to keep grinding.”
Episcopal coach Chris Beckman said the difference in the game was Port Allen making seven more 3-pointers than his squad.
“Port Allen executed down the stretch better than we did,” Beckman said. “Port Allen is a really good team and they out-toughed us a bit. This isn’t a bad loss if we learn from it and take that experience into the playoffs.”
Jack Savario scored 21, Steward Bonnecaze 16, TJ Callahan 15, David Cresson 14 and Jackson Summerville 10 for the Knights. Savario had 12 points in the first half, and Cresson scored 12 points in the second half.
Port Allen led 21-13 after one quarter. Episcopal flipped that score to its advantage in the second quarter as the teams went into halftime tied at 34-34. RJ Pickney had a steal and layup for Episcopal just before halftime.
There were eight lead changes in the third quarter. Bonnecaze hit a 15-foot jumper at the buzzer for the 57-53 lead.
Samuel hit his first 3-pointer of the fourth quarter in the first minute to tie the game at 57-57. Samuel hit his second 3-pointer with 3:04 remaining that put the visitors up 69-67. Savario hit a layup to tie it with 2:20 remaining. Brooks scored on a power move, and leading rebounder Aries Lenus scored on a follow shot with 1:35 remaining to put Port Allen up 73-70.
Episcopal had a turnover and missed shot in its next two possessions. Port Allen hit 10 of 12 free throws in the final two minutes. Episcopal did get a spark from Savario’s 3-pointer that cut the deficit to 77-73 with one minute remaining. Cresson had a three-point play with 37.8 seconds left to cut the deficit to 79-76. Episcopal had a turnover on its next possession.