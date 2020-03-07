Yes, they’re dancing.
After his team clinched its first berth in the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Boys Basketball tournament since 1991, Brusly High coach Kirby Loupe and the Panther fans really were dancing.
“What a night … everything came together,” Loupe said. “I’ve been coaching for 19 years and that was probably the most electric atmosphere I’ve been part of.
“It was the first time Brusly had ever hosted a quarterfinal game and it was the last game in that gym since we move into a new school next fall. We were down by 11 going into the fourth quarter and the kids just never gave up.”
The fourth-seeded Panthers (28-5) are perhaps the biggest surprise among the 12-team local contingent set to play semifinals games this week. There are four other notable takeaways:
• There are eight select schools set to play in semifinals at school-based sites this week in accordance with the new LHSAA rule that calls for stand-alone semifinals and finals. The nonselect schools advance to the LHSAA tourney.
• Of the group, 10 teams were semifinalists a year ago. Scotlandville (Division I), Madison Prep (3A) and Jehovah-Jireh (Division V) are defending champions. Walker (5A), Port Allen (2A) and Dunham (Division III) finished as runners-up.
• The westside factor and the District 7-3A factor. Top-seeded Port Allen (28-6) and Brusly give West Baton Rouge Parish two tourney teams for the first time ever. Unfortunately, the teams won’t be playing semifinals on the same day. PAHS plays Tuesday at 6 against No. 4 Lakeview (24-9), while Brusly meets top-seeded Bossier (33-3) Thursday.
• Best three out of four? We have that in Division V, where Baton Rouge has three teams, including top-seeded JCA (26-18), No. 2 Runnels (16-23) and third-seeded Family Christian (26-17), which advanced to the semifinals for the first time since 2011.
With third-seeded Madison Prep (27-7) and Brusly in Class 3A and second-seeded University High (28-6) of Division II, District 7-3A has three semifinals teams.
Honorable mention for District 4-5A with top-seeded Scotlandville (32-3) of Division I and ninth-seeded Walker (24-7) of 5A, both from District 4-5A and District 8-2A with top-seeded Dunham (20-10) and No. 3 Episcopal (26-7) of Division III.
Want intriguing match-ups? There are several. Dunham hosts fifth-seeded Newman at 7 p.m. Tuesday for its semifinal. The Greenies are coached by former Newman and LSU star Randy Livingston. One of the reserves for the Newman is the school’s freshman quarterback, Arch Manning, whose father Cooper, and uncle, Peyton Manning, played with Livingston.
“I sure hope he is easier to coach against than he was to guard,” Dunham coach Jonathan Pixley, a former Catholic High player, said. “That was tough, because I know … I tried it. He has done a great job. Our teams are similar — both with two key scorers and other role players.”
Ninth-seeded Walker has an interesting rematch with No. 4 Bonnabel (26-6) at 8 p.m. Wednesday in Lake Charles. The Wildcats lost to the Bruins 72-56 in their season opener in November. WHS makes its third straight trip to the tourney, led by LSU signee Jalen Cook.
“This never gets old,” Walker coach Anthony Schiro said. “I’ve been so blessed to have this group of guys for the last four years and we’re excited to be going back to the tournament.
“We know we’ll have our hands full because Bonnabel is tall and talented. I know both of us have gotten better since that first game.”
Madison Prep also has a rematch with No. 2 Wossman (32-3) at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Burton. The Chargers beat Wossman 61-54 in the 3A title game a year ago. They are coming off a quarterfinal win over Sophie B. Wright, the team they beat in the semifinals last season.
Local semifinals schedule
Nonselect
Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Boys Basketball tourney
At Burton Coliseum-Lake Charles
Class 5A
(9) Walker (24-7) vs. (4) Bonnabel (26-6), 8 p.m. Wednesday
Class 3A
(4) Brusly (28-5) vs. (1) Bossier (33-3), 2:45 p.m. Thursday
(3) Madison Prep (27-7) vs. (2) Wossman (32-3), 1 p.m. Wednesday
Class 2A
(4) Lakeview (24-9) vs. (1) Port Allen (28-6), 6 p.m. Tuesday
Select
Division I
(4) Brother Martin (29-4) at Scotlandville (32-3), TBA
(3) Catholic (30-4) at (2) St. Augustine (30-1), TBA
Division II
(3) De La Salle (28-5) at (2) University (28-6), 7 p.m. Tuesday
Division III
(5) Newman (23-8) at (1) The Dunham School (20-10), 7 p.m. Tuesday
(3) Episcopal (26-7) at (2) Lafayette Christian (24-9), 7 p.m. Tuesday
Division V
(4) Episcopal School of Acadiana (18-14) vs. (1) Jehovah-Jireh (26-18), 7 p.m. Tuesday at Istrouma
(3) Family Christian (26-17) at (2) Runnels (17-23), 7 p.m. Tuesday