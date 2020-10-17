Fourth-ranked Zachary used its combination of quarterback Eli Holstein and receiver Chris Hilton Jr. to fuel a 49-0 victory over Istrouma on Friday night at Zachary's Bronco Stadium.
Holstein completed 10 of 15 for 200 yards and two touchdowns for the Class 5A Broncos (2-0). Hilton, an LSU commitment, caught both TD passes and finished with four catches for 106 yards.
Connor Wisham ran for 34 yards on four carries and scored three touchdowns for Zachary. The Broncos host Live Oak to open District 4-5A play this week.
ASCENSION CATHOLIC 41, CENTRAL CATHOLIC 21: The eighth-ranked Bulldogs (2-0) of Class 1A raced out to a 34-7 halftime lead in their nondistrict win Thursday night with running back Khai Prean helping lead the way.
Prean ran for 211 yards on 13 carries and scored three TDs. QB Bryce Leonard was just as prolific — rushing for 97 yards on 8 carries with two TDs, while also completing 6 of 15 passes for 118 yards. Leonard’s twin brother Brooks caught 3 passes for 86 yards.
EAST IBERVILLE 34, BELAIRE 15: Quarterback Roderique Valentine accounted for 252 total yards to help 10th-ranked East Iberville of Class 1A oust 4A Belaire.
Valentine ran for 132 yards on six carries and scored two touchdowns. One of those carries was a 94-yard TD run. The senior quarterback also completed 6 of 8 passes for 120 yards and another touchdown.