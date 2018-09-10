1. Dutchtown (9-0): Tough to beat unbeaten, right? The Division I Griffins are riding high after winning their tournament last weekend.
2. St. Michael (9-2): The Warriors of Division III lost to Dutchtown in the DHS tourney final and have retooled nicely with several new starters.
3. St. Joseph’s Academy (3-1): Yes, Division I SJA is usually the leader of the local pack. Up next is a huge test with New Orleans rival Mount Carmel.
4. Parkview Baptist (7-1): The Division III Eagles are out of the gate fast once again. The district matchups with St. Michael should be epic.
5. University (5-2): The Division IV Cubs have a new mix of starters/players in new roles, but the lineup seems to be coming together.
6, The Dunham School (5-1): The Division V Tigers are beating schools from higher divisions and are worth watching all year.
7, Lee (7-2): There is still much room for growth by the Division II Patriots, who seek that signature win over atraditional power.
8, Central (5-4), East Ascension (5-4) and St. Amant (5-4): You guessed it … put these three in a bag, shake them up and see what happens. Expect all three Division I teams to thrive as the season continues.
On the outside looking in: Brusly (3-1), Madison Prep (5-2), St. John (5-3).