BR.stamanteascensionvb.101117 151 .jpg
Buy Now

St. Amant’s Aubrey Dwane (27) returns the ball at the net in the first game against East Ascension's Diamond Jones on Tuesday at East Ascension.

 Advocate Staff Photo by PATRICK DENNIS

1. Dutchtown (9-0): Tough to beat unbeaten, right? The Division I Griffins are riding high after winning their tournament last weekend.

2. St. Michael (9-2): The Warriors of Division III lost to Dutchtown in the DHS tourney final and have retooled nicely with several new starters.

3. St. Joseph’s Academy (3-1): Yes, Division I SJA is usually the leader of the local pack. Up next is a huge test with New Orleans rival Mount Carmel.

4. Parkview Baptist (7-1): The Division III Eagles are out of the gate fast once again. The district matchups with St. Michael should be epic.

5. University (5-2): The Division IV Cubs have a new mix of starters/players in new roles, but the lineup seems to be coming together.

6, The Dunham School (5-1): The Division V Tigers are beating schools from higher divisions and are worth watching all year.

7, Lee (7-2): There is still much room for growth by the Division II Patriots, who seek that signature win over atraditional power.

8, Central (5-4), East Ascension (5-4) and St. Amant (5-4): You guessed it … put these three in a bag, shake them up and see what happens. Expect all three Division I teams to thrive as the season continues.

On the outside looking in: Brusly (3-1), Madison Prep (5-2), St. John (5-3).

View comments