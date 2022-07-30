It’s THAT time for a few schools. And almost time for the rest of Louisiana’s high schools to kick off their 2022 football preseason.
Schools that opted out of spring practice get to start their fall camp this week. Monday, Aug. 8, is the official start date for others.
Excitement is building for football and other fall sports, including volleyball and cross country. Some local schools opted for late summer lock-ins, team camps or out-of-state training. I love seeing the social media posts that detail those events.
There is a lot going on, along with plenty of items to acknowledge, including one personal note.
Some of us associate numbers with the athletes who wore them. Magic Johnson, Jim Brown, Sandy Koufax and the Saints’ Tyrann Mathieu, a former LSU and St. Aug star, all have worn No. 32. Well ... this is year No. 32 covering high school sports in Baton Rouge for me.
Hear it from an expert
Renowned sports surgeon Dr. James Andrews will be the keynote speaker for Ochsner's Sideline Summer School for athletic trainers, coaches and other healthcare professionals.
The session is begins at 7:30 a.m. Monday at The Dunham School. Improving athlete safety and recognizing different types of sports-related injuries are Andrews’ planned topics.
Bonine on NFHS board
LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine was approved for a four-year term on the National Federation of High Schools Board of Directors this month.
Bonine will represent schools in the NFHS’ section 3. He was one of three state leaders approved for four-year terms during the NFHS’ summer meeting in San Antonio.
Grizzly Greats 2022
Long-time wrestling coach Tommy Prochaska, a 1992 graduate, is part of Catholic’s Grizzly Greats Hall of Fame class set for induction Aug. 6 at the school.
Golfer Phil Schmitt (1991) and two multi-sport athletes, Billy Aguillard (1970) and Anthony Fisher (1998), complete the 2022 class. Contact the school for ticket information.
Commitments on horizon
Two high profile local football recruits, University linebacker Jaiden Ausberry and safety Kylin Jackson of Zachary, have plans to commit in the days ahead.
Ausberry has set 7:30 p.m. Thursday for his announcement. His finalists are LSU, Michigan, Alabama, Notre Dame, Florida, Auburn and Texas A&M. Ausberry is Louisiana’s No. 7 prospect for 2023, according to 247sports.
Jackson is the No. 10 player on Louisiana’s 2023 247sports list and plans to announcement his commitment on Monday, Aug. 8. His finalists are LSU, Michigan, Oregon, and Texas A&M.
Prep notables
A number of NFL teammates attended a huge memorial service for Episcopal coach and multi-sport star Jimmy Williams earlier this month at the school.
A video that detailed Williams’ spirit and a private battle with cancer offered an emotional and insightful tribute. And there's more.
Last weekend, another ex-49ers’ teammate, receiver Terrell Owens, came to Baton Rouge to visit the Williams family. Owens asked his social media followers to support Williams’ son, Ace, and posted a photo.
• East Ascension’s Briana Batista signed to wrestle for Iowa Central, joining the a wave of girls across the nation. A number of colleges have added girls wrestling or announced plans to add it over the last year.
Batista received the 2022 Tricia Saunders High School Excellence award given to the state’s top female wrestler by coaches.
The LHSAA does not offer girls wrestling as a separate sanctioned sport. Girls can wrestle on boys teams and also in their own USA Wrestling events the rest of the year.