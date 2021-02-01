With their backs to the wall after playing a poor first half, the Episcopal Knights relied on their guards to pull them out of a funk Monday night at Scotlandville.
They responded well.
Sparked by the scoring of Jewel Jones and the ball-handling of Sarah Bonnecaze, Episcopal rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to post a 43-37 win over Scotlandville.
Jones scored 14 of her 20 points in the second half. After being fouled on a made 3-pointer, she converted the four-point play to give Episcopal (19-3) a 26-24 lead with 1:28 left in the third quarter, and the Knights never trailed again.
Bonnecaze made 7 of 8 free throws in the second half, and finished with nine points. She weathered Scotlandville’s press in the fourth quarter as Episcopal hung on for its 10th consecutive win.
“I think we just played poised in the second half,” Episcopal coach Taylor Wharton said. “They pressured us in a tough environment. Our guards definitely stepped up.”
Scotlandville (14-7) had not played since Jan. 20. Monday’s game was scheduled on short notice, and was the first match-up between the schools in at least 10 years according to schedules available on the LHSAA website.
The Hornets, who got a game-high 21 points from Leilani Lewis, were clicking from the outside in the first half. Lewis made four 3-pointers, and the Hornets made 5 of 12 overall as they took a 21-11 halftime lead.
In the second half, Episcopal found success drawing fouls. For the game, the Knights made 23 of 36 at the foul line while Scotlandville made just 4 of 10.
“We weren’t real sharp, but at the end of the day you have to be prepared to play,” Scotlandville coach Charles Booker said. “I like the fight we had and the way we played. Its hard to recover when the other team shoots that many free throws.”
Episcopal began the game tentatively, and Scotlandville took advantage. Lewis and Kamiera McDonald each hit 3-pointers as the Hornets took a 10-1 lead late in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, another McDonald 3-pointer gave the Hornets an 18-6 lead. A Lewis trey put Scotlandville on top 21-7, their largest lead of the game. Episcopal finished the half with only two field goals.
Izzy Besselman got the Knights on track in the third quarter with two free throws and a 3-pointer. Lewis’ 3-pointer gave Scotlandville a 24-16 lead, but they missed their next eight shots from the field along with two free throws.
Episcopal kept inching closer until Jones’ four-point play gave the Knights the lead.