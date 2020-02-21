Top-ranked defending champions St. Paul’s (22-0) edged No. 4 Dutchtown at home Friday night to earn a suspenseful 4-3 victory and for the 10th-consecutive year a spot in the Division I Allstate Sugar Bowl Championship.
St. Paul’s and Dutchtown (20-6-1) kicked off the regular season against each other just over three months ago in a meeting the Wolves took 4-1. St. Paul’s has maintained dominance in-state with six Division-I title rings in the last decade only to be stopped three times in the championship game by Jesuit. To make it known a title shot wouldn’t come easy, Dutchtown took down arguably the Wolves’ toughest foe, No. 5 Jesuit, in the quarterfinals last Tuesday.
“I know their coach and he came up to say, ‘we got Jesuit for you’ or something like that,” Wolves coach Sean Moser said. “But before the 2018 loss to Jesuit we beat them seven times straight. We just look at every opponent the same and prepare.”
It didn’t take long for St. Paul’s to start unraveling the Griffins. Eleven minutes in following a failed corner kick, junior defender CJ Paretti responded by sending the ball back across the box from the left wing into fellow junior Ashton Mouton for a 1-0 lead
In the 26th minute, the Wolves had another pair make a scoring connection and finally finished a set piece opportunity. James Bradford, a senior forward, assisted his captain Ben Schwing’s header on the left-side corner to double up the deficit. Dutchtown awarded Bradford a penalty kick less than 10 minutes later on a handball inside the box to put his team ahead 3-0.
Things were not going the Griffins' way in more ways than one. Dutchtown coach Marcus Dyer along with one of his defenders were given a yellow card in the waning minutes of the first half. However, on the very last play of the half the Griffins managed to net a set-piece for their first goal of the day. The Wolves knew a two-point advantage wouldn’t hold their opponents for long.
What felt like an asterisk on the dominant start turned out to be an utterly drastic momentum shift. Before St. Paul’s allowed that goal, the Wolves had only given up one other in the last month. Dutchtown then did a reversal, scoring two more goals in the opening 20 minutes of the second half to tie things up at 3-3. Punching a ticket to Hammond for a chance at new hardware would quite literally come down to the final seconds.
“I never thought it would be tied,” Moser added. “Definitely not at 3-3. A St. Paul’s team has never given up three goals. I still wasn’t thinking about overtime yet. I usually handle the pressure and don’t let them worry about it. We never talk about goals through the year. It’s just become an expectation, so I thought we would put them away.”
An extra period to decide one of the state’s top two Division-I representatives lingered close, but it would not be needed. With only stoppage time remaining, leading scorer and senior captain Michael Dufour rifled a shot in front of goal from the deep right corner for a stunning game-winner that deflected in after making contact with the lower body of the opposing goalkeeper on an awkward-angled save attempt.
“I don’t even remember how I got the ball,” Dufour reflected on his closing efforts. “I was just able to get down the line, really was trying for a cross, and it just went in.”
Either No. 3 Catholic-BR or No. 2 Denham Springs will advance to play St. Paul’s in the title match once they face off in the semifinals Saturday at 3:30 p.m. The championship will take place Feb. 26-29 at SLU’s Strawberry Stadium.