St. Amant High School’s Athletic Trainer Scott Arceneaux has been chosen to receive this year’s National Athletic Trainers’ Association Athletic Trainer Service Award. At St. Amant he serves as a teacher and a Director of Sports Medicine. Athletic Trainer Scott Arceneaux has been with St. Amant for 23 years, since 1995. He started the Sports Medicine courses here at St. Amant which he says was the impetus for the Allied Health course. This award goes to Athletic Trainers who were nominated by their peers that have at least 20 years of service within the profession to be eligible for this national award. “It means a lot to me, because of what it stands for. It stands for all of the work you put into the school and the community to improve the profession and all of the people that you care for,” Athletic Trainer Scott Arceneaux said.