Change can be hard. Just ask any football coach who installs an offense that cuts against the grain of the school’s tradition.
Unless, of course, you are fourth-ranked Ascension Catholic of Class 1A/Division IV. Junior quarterback Bryce Leonard and a talented group of receivers have taken full advantage of the new air raid offense of first-year coach Chris Schexnayder, using it to slice through opponents.
In six games, Leonard has passed for 1,026 yards, completing 50 of 89 passes with 11 touchdowns for ACHS (5-1, 2-0 in District 7-1A). The total includes 505 yards passing in the Bulldogs past two wins over district rival East Iberville and Class 4A St. Michael.
“When people stack the box on you because we are traditionally a run-heavy program, it opens up space in other places,” Schexnayder said. “Bryce has done a fantastic job in finding that space.”
Want proof how rare this feat is? Leonard is the third Ascension Catholic quarterback to pass for more than 1,000 yards in a season since 2010. The last Bulldog to do it was current St. Amant assistant coach D.J. Latino in 2013.
“I didn't really get to show my arm much or use my arm on offense,” Leonard said. “Being able to spread the ball and give the ball to our skill players who are all talented really helps us.”
The new offensive system has flipped the script for other ACHS players too. Junior running back Khai Prean is a four-star prospect who rushed for more than 1,000 yards last season.
Prean is now Leonard’s top receiver with 19 catches for 570 yards, six touchdowns and an average of 30 yards per catch. Calvin Delone has 266 yards receiving.
Another player in the rotation of 12 who have caught passes for the Bulldogs is Leonard’s twin brother Brooks, who has 99 yards receiving since returning from an injury. The twins’ connection comes naturally.
“When we were younger we always played the same position on offense and defense,” Leonard said. “Then I moved to a youth football team that needed a quarterback.
“We definitely argue a lot more than the other receivers. Our chemistry, we’ve been doing this since we were younger. That’s something we have above all others. It’s special.”
Schexnayder does send the Leonards out to play defensive back positions. It is something they enjoy. Leonard says he enjoys punching the ball away from an opposing offensive player as much as throwing it.
“We're limited in numbers (as a Class 1A school),” Schexnayder said. “Having those two do that at a higher level is a pleasure for us.”
Schexnayder has another set of brothers on the defensive side in Prean and his brother Adrian. Khai Prean has seven combined offensive-defensive TDs. Adrian Prean has 22 solo tackles on the season.
The Bulldogs host Ascension Christian in District 7-1A action set for Friday at Plaquemine High’s Canova Stadium. For Leonard and his receivers, it’s another chance to prove the Bulldogs are no longer grounded on offense.