Softball success is nothing new for Ascension Catholic or Catholic-Pointe Coupee. One thing is unusual for the two Division IV powers — playing each other.
“We played them (Ascension Catholic) in an early-season tournament this year. It was a close game and we won 3-0,” CHSPC coach Lauren Doucet said. “We do play some of the same teams if you look at our schedules. They play a lot of larger schools and a tough schedule like we do. We just don’t play each other.”
Now the two teams are set to play in a Division IV quarterfinal game with a berth in next week’s Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Softball tournament on the line. Second-seeded Catholic-Pointe Coupee (22-5) hosts No. 7 Ascension Catholic (18-14) at 2 p.m. Saturday at New Roads’ Woodmen Park.
Quarterfinal action for area teams begins Friday with three games. In Class 5A, eighth-seeded Walker (23-9) travels to Moss Bluff to play No. 1 Sam Houston (28-3) at 2 p.m. Also at 2, No. 5 Maurepas (15-11) plays at fourth-seeded Zwolle (20-3) in Class B. Top-seeded Holden (26-5), the two-time defending Class B champion, hosts No. 8 Forest (15-15) at 4:30 p.m.
The ACHS-CHSPC game is one of five Saturday games involving local teams. It is intriguing for reasons other than the fact that do not normally play each other. Ascension Catholic coach Don Henry was the Catholic-PC head coach from 1981-87 and led the Hornets to a Class 1A runner-up finish in 1983.
“I coached the wife of the assistant coach,” Henry said. “When we do play them, there are parents in the crowd that I coached and taught. I think over the last few years they (Catholic-PC) have proven they in one of the best 1A programs.”
Henry is in the third year of his second stint at ACHS. He led the Bulldogs to three 1A titles the first time around. Ascension Catholic was the 1A runner-up in 2014, while Catholic-PC won titles in 1A in 2013 and 2016.
That early-season tourney game between the two teams was played March 9. Doucet expects the Bulldogs to be a different team than the one Catholic-PC played the first time and so does Henry.
“I don’t read too much into tournament games because you never know how many games a team has played that day or over a couple of days,” Doucet said. “There is more pressure involved. This game decides who goes to the LHSAA tourney.”
The Hornets have a balanced attack. Sophomore pitcher Blaire Bizette (16-3) also is hitting .550. When she doesn’t pitch, Bizette has played catcher, third base and centerfield. Third base/pitcher Kailynn LeBlanc (5-2) and hitting .400. Shortstop Adelyn Fisher is hitting .430.
Ascension Catholic has won 12 of its last 15 and uses four pitchers, led by Hailee Rome and Emily Beck. Catcher Ceily Grisaffe (.400) and infielder Isabelle Abadie (.425) are the top hitters for the Bulldogs.
“Their pitcher (Bizette) is tough,” Henry said. “The last 15 games we’ve been able to put it all together — pitching, defense and hitting. We’ll need to do that again.”
Local quarterfinal schedule
Nonselect
Class 5A
(8) Walker (23-9) at (1) Sam Houston (28-3), 2:30 p.m. Friday
(6) Denham Springs (23-6) at (3) Barbe (26-5), 1 p.m. Saturday
(5) Ouachita Parish (24-9) at (4) St. Amant (25-2-1), 3:30 p.m. Saturday
Class 3A
(1)Brusly (32-2) at (8) South Beauregard (22-5), 4 p.m. Saturday
Class B
(8) Stanley (15-15) at (1) Holden (26-5), 4:30 p.m. Friday
(5) Maurepas (15-11) at (4) Zwolle (20-3), 2 p.m. Friday
Select
Division II
(8) Academy of Our Lady (17-8) at (1) Parkview Baptist (28-4-1), 2 p.m. Saturday
Division IV
(7) Ascension Catholic (18-14) at (2) Catholic-Pointe Coupee (22-5), 2 p.m. Saturday