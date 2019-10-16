Plaquemine High coach Paul Distefano says he is not about to panic. And neither is his team. Belaire High coach Kevin Jackson refuses to be anything but optimistic.
But it is fair to say that both coaches were not expected to have similar records going into their District 7-4A game set for 7 p.m. Thursday at Belaire.
“We’ve had a lot of changes this year ... a new offense and defense. We knew if there was ever a year to do, this was it,” Distefano said. “We’re starting four freshman and several first-year starters. All this will pay off in the long run. And our goal remains the same – to win and make the playoffs.”
Plaquemine’s five straight losses, including a 31-14 loss to St. Michael, in last week’s 7-4A opener have caught most people by surprise. The Green Devils (1-5, 0-1) have won district titles in five of the last six years, were ranked in the LSWA’s Class 4A Top 10 to start the season and started the season with a victory over Livonia.
The transition to a spread offense from a run-oriented option attack and to a 50 defense are among the changes. Mike Mitchell and Percy Jackson split time at quarterback. Mitchell is one of six freshmen who see significant playing time.
Plaquemine was 28th in the LHSAA’s unofficial power ratings for Class 4A last week. Belaire (1-4, 0-1) was No. 35, prior to a 42-0 loss to Istrouma. Defensive lineman Derrick Paul helps lead the Bengals.
“It has been rough, but I’m always optimistic. I see every day as another chance for us to get better,” Jackson said. “There are important lessons we teach about learning how to grow and work as a team. Being part of a team is a life lesson that these young men will carry with them as they go out to work.
“Last week was tough because Istrouma jumped ahead early and made some big plays. For us, it is a matter of putting things together. This game is another chance to do that.”