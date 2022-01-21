A Thursday night decision by the East Baton Public Schools to move its students to virtual learning on Friday has shuffled the local basketball schedule.
The change forced two key games to be postponed. The highly anticipated rematch between Scotlandville and Liberty has now been moved to Monday night at Liberty.
Also now set for Monday is the jersey retirement ceremony for former Tara and LSU star Marcus Thornton. Tara will host Class 1A White Castle, providing a backdrop for the ceremony.
A few notable games currently remain on the Friday schedule. Port Allen hosts University High with JV action starting at 6 p.m. Also, Jehovah-Jireh and Episcopal will now play at Episcopal instead of Istrouma with a JV start time of 5 p.m.
