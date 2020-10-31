As I drove home from the Scotlandville-Central football game Friday night there was plenty to ponder. The showdown was not what most of us thought it would be.
Never before had I covered a game that featured 42 penalties. The offensive big plays were few and far between, which left plenty of options to second-guess what was happening.
As a waited for one final traffic light to change, the realization hit me. Scotlandville’s 16-8 victory over Central was what it was supposed to be. It was messy at times. The penalties made it tough for either team to sustain momentum. More than anything else, it was a competitive high school football game.
It was not a college game or an NFL game. Just a hard-nosed high school game in 2020 that had a few oddities, including all those penalties.
Sometimes, we forget where we are and that the guys on a high school football field seldom play a perfect game. Heck, very few teams on any level do. There are mistakes to correct and perhaps even some altered game plans down the line for the Hornets and Wildcats.
All things considered, the Scotlandville-Central game was not a bad way to start the second half of the LHSAA’s eight-game COVID-19 altered regular season. The road to get to this point has been hard. But there is still more to do and accomplish for these two teams and others.
Play on, gentlemen.
Saturday matinee and more
Up next for ninth-ranked Scotlandville is another District 4-5A showdown. The Hornets (5-0, 2-0) host No. 3 Zachary (4-0, 2-0) at 3 p.m. Saturday at Southern University’s A.W. Mumford Stadium.
Both schools wanted a larger venue that would allow more fans — and the schools’ bands — to attend the game. Kudos to Southern for welcoming the teams to their facility and to the schools for making a savvy move.
Of course, there are other notable showdowns this week too. The list starts Thursday when third-ranked Madison Prep (4-0, 3-0) hosts No. 4 University (4-1, 4-0) at Olympia Stadium in District 7-3A.
On Friday, Istrouma (3-2, 2-0) hosts Plaquemine (3-2, 2-0) for key District 7-4A game. Two unbeatens collide when fourth-ranked Ascension Catholic (4-0, 1-0) travels to East Iberville (5-0, 2-0) for District 7-1A showdown.
Streak breaker
How significant was Donaldsonville’s 50-28 District 9-3A win over second-ranked St. James Friday night at Nicholls State’s Guidry Stadium-Manning Field? It was huge.
The Tigers (3-2, 1-1) had lost seven straight to the Wildcats (3-2, 1-1). The last time DHS beat St. James in the rivalry game was 2012.
Biggest W ever?
Rather than presenting the game ball to a player after a 44-14 win over Denham Springs Friday night, Zachary High head coach David Brewerton handed the ball off to assistant coach Johnny Nagle, who had just learned he was cancer free.
Nagle had surgery for prostate cancer and continued to coach afterwards, despite the pandemic.
As Nagle’s son Slade noted when he tweeted the video of the game-ball presentation, “Biggest W of his life.”