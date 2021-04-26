Central put both of its teams into the championship matches of the LHSAA Bowling Championship Monday at Premier Lanes in Gonzales and the girls nearly pulled off a stunning upset.
Central had a 10-6 lead after two games against undefeated second-seeded Archbishop Chapelle. But the Chipmunks made the shots rally to win its first bowling championship, 15-12, in the best-of-27-point match.
The Central boys fell to Brother Martin, 21.5-5.5, as the Crusaders became the first school to capture five LHSAA titles in either the boys or girls division.
The Central girls put themselves in position in game two when they flipped a 6-2 deficit to a 10-6 lead as five bowlers shot over average to win their games.
“We were such a big underdog, I don’t know if anyone really gave us a chance,” said Central Coach Phil Godley of his girls. “They bowled so well. They left everything out on the lanes.
"They have as big a heart as any team I have ever coached. “For us to take arguably one of the best teams on the girls’ side in LHSAA history to the brink, I can’t be prouder.”
Lacy Villareal had the high game for Central of 213, but it was thanks to games like 181 by Magnolia Lee with a 128 average and 172 by Megan Lee with a 124 average that kept the Wildcats in play.
Central got to the finals with an 18-9 win over Dutchtown as Lindsie Jackson rolled 224 and 612. Chapelle advanced to the girls final with a 22.5-4.5 win over third-seeded St. Amant.
Brother Martin won its semifinal, 15-12 over Catholic High. It avenged a loss on the same lanes back in February. It was the No. 1 seeded Bears first loss of the season. The Crusaders built an 11-5 lead, but the Bears stormed back to win seven points the last game but lost the super total for the final margin.
“I’m proud of all of them,” said Catholic Coach Robin Davis. “To come back from 11-5 and bring it to within three, I can’t ask much better from them.
"I’m obviously disappointed but I’m proud of the fight they showed. We’ve had a lot of success. I’m trying to remind them of that.”
Catholic was again led by Benjamin Herman with a 247 and 745 set, Jack Chittom with 677 and D. J. Mills 257 and 650.
Central defeated East Ascension, 19-8, in the semifinals with Chad Sanchez rolling 267 and 699.
The LHSAA's titles will be decided Tuesday at All-Star Lanes with the girls at 10 a.m. and the boys to follow at 1:30 p.m.