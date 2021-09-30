No place like home
Second-ranked St. James of Class 3A playing top-ranked Karr of 4A Friday night is big news. The Wildcats hosting a game for the first time since Hurricane Ida is incredible, according to coach Robert Valdez, “We’re physically exhausted … mentally super excited.”
Third time is a charm?
Scotlandville (1-2) has lost two straight games to New Orleans area schools since winning its season opener over East Ascension. After losses to 4A powers Warren East and Karr, the Hornets seek a Nola win vs. fifth-ranked De La Salle of Class 3A.
Finally, Friday night lights
As work on its artificial turf field continues, St. Amant (3-0) has not had a true home game yet. The Gators get the next best thing — a Friday night game vs. Helen Cox at Dutchtown. SAHS played their first three games of the year on Saturday nights at DHS.
Together again
Third-ranked Southern Lab of Class 1A and The Dunham School of 2A were longtime district rivals when both schools were in Class 1A. A common Week 5 open date gives the two schools the chance to play each other for the first time since 2006.