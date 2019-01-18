Max Alfred scored 18 points and St. Michael held off a late push from Woodlawn to take a 53-46 victory at Woodlawn in the District 6-4A opener for both teams.
Alfred made a free throw with 23.1 seconds left after Woodlawn had cut the lead to 50-46 on rebound basket by Ja’Vaja Williams and a free throw by Daryl Drewery with 32.2 seconds left. Woodlawn then got a steal by off its press by Drewery but could not convert and was forced to foul.
Ty Wells sealed it for St. Michael with a pair of free throws with 12.3 seconds remaining.
St. Michael (13-7) struggled in the first half against the Woodlawn press with 10 turnovers but settled down in the second half somewhat and led by as many as nine points after a layup by Anthony Igiede, who had eight points. Alfred had 11 of his points in the second half.
“They use the ball pressure and defensive pressure to take us out of the things we do,” Warriors coach Drew Hart said. “We’re not able to practice against that type of pressure; I don’t have kids that fast. You’ve got to get out in the game and adjust. As you adjust you start playing better. We settled in a little bit.
“Our defense won the game tonight. Holding a team like that to that low scoring is attributed good defense.”
Wilson Fields added nine points and Wells had eight for St. Michael, which made 18 of 37 field goal attempts. Both teams struggled from the free-throw line, St. Michaels going 14 for 26 and Woodlawn 7 for 18.
Woodlawn (10-12) was led by Drewery with 13, while Vaughn Gross had 12, nine in the first half, and Williams 11. The Panthers struggled from the field and at the free-throw line, hitting only 3 of 17 field-goal attempts in the fourth quarter and 2 of 8 free throws.
“We missed a lot of free throws and a lot of layups,” said Woodlawn coach Elmo Fernandez. “In a tight game against a good team, that’s suicidal. What are you going to do?”
The Panthers trailed 13-7 after the first quarter but rallied behind some hot 3-point shooting to cut the margin to 22-20 at halftime. Woodlawn connected on 4 of 7 3-point shots in the third quarter and trailed by one, 38-37, after a 3-pointer by Drewery late in the quarter. For the game, Woodlawn made 8 of 19 from 3-point range.
St. Michael got a basket by Carson Morain to boost the lead back to six, but Woodlawn could cut into the lead, missing its next six field-goal attempts.