The high school football season that literally blew in with a hurricane, as in Hurricane Ida, three months ago is primed for a dramatic finish this weekend.
With the LHSAA Prep Classic set to begin at noon Friday at the Caesars Superdome and the Division II final scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at UL’s Cajun Field, there is a lot going on and plenty to write about.
As I know all too well, some of the best stories are the ones with connections and ties that you simply cannot make up. Here are two worth noting going into the last seven games of the year.
The first involves Southern Lab quarterback Angelo Izzard, who continues quite a family tradition when the Kittens meet Ouachita Christian at noon Friday at the Superdome.
His cousins — Keilon Brown of Zachary (2017, 2018) and Reginald Hayes Jr. (2014, 2015) — were quarterbacks who won three titles and have one runner-up finish. Another cousin, U-High’s BJ Smothers, also had a title and a runner-up finish and is now at West Point.
Given the fact that all the schools involved are located in the Metro area, this story is a notable one that fits within the family ties you'd expect.
The second, involves the Class 5A matchup between top-seeded Zachary and No. 3 Ponchatoula set for for 7 p.m. Saturday at the Superdome. It falls outside the norm for multiple reasons.
The Broncos and Ponchatoula do not have a history of playing each other and this is the Tangipahoa school’s first appearance in the Prep Classic.
Ponchatoula’s only state football title came in 1940. The Green Wave beat Bastrop 20-0 that year and their coach was Clyde Funderburk. Fast-forward five decades and his grandson, Rob Funderburk, was part of Catholic’s 1990 team that was the 4A runner-up to Ruston.
Rob Funderburk went on to coach and serve as athletic director at Catholic High-Pointe Coupee before entering private business. One of his Catholic High teammates and good friends is Zachary coach David Brewerton,
Yep, sometimes the football world can be a small one after all.
Football notables
Running back Tae Nicholas, who was selected as Catholic’s MVP after the Bears defeated Jesuit 14-10, finished the season with 1,207 yards rushing and 20 touchdowns.
• Many’s Tackett Curtis enters Friday’s Class 2A title game as one of the nation’s most highly sought after linebackers and has 41 scholarship offers.
Curtis, the nephew of Many coach Jess Curtis, also is the quarterback for the Lumberjacks, who seek a second straight Class 2A title. He has 462 rushing yards and 300 passing yards.