JP Duhon lost both his house and his truck to Hurricane Laura. The thing the Sulphur High School coach could not bear to lose was the wrestling season.
Thanks to Duhon and a group of supportive parents and administrators, there has indeed been a wrestling season for the Tors and three other Lake Charles area schools.
Duhon will coach 20 wrestlers from Sulphur, Barbe, Sam Houston and DeQuincy at the LHSAA Wrestling State meet that begins Friday at the Raising Cane’s River Center.
“Sulphur was the only 5A school in the area to play football and we got in five games last fall,” Duhon said. “Based on that, I knew it would be hard for the other schools to have a wrestling season.
“Barbe’s wrestling room is being used for other things. Sam Houston had a couple of parents working as nonfaculty coaches. They work at the chemical plants (and) are putting in 80 and 90-hour weeks now.
“I got together administrators from Barbe and Sam Houston and told them we would make this work. Just getting to have a season and now going to the state tournament means so much … everything really.”
Once Sulphur ended its football season, Duhon launched a wrestling plan by inviting parents from all the schools to a meeting. He said parental support has been at the heart this team effort.
“The kids from DeQuincy already practiced with us, because LHSAA rules allow a team with less than three wrestlers to practice with another team,” Duhon said. “When we met I told the kids and their parents that everyone would be treated the same and given the same opportunities to practice and compete.
“Now they see themselves as teammates, even though they compete for different schools. They pull for each other.”
To commemorate the season, Duhon is giving his competitors T-shirts on Thursday. On the back, the shirts say, “Giving up is NOT an option. Wrestling 2021.”
The team bonding could present some special challenges this weekend. Sulphur, Barbe and Sam Houston all compete in the LHSAA’s Division I and could face each other in multiple weight classes during the two-day tourney.
“If that happens, I expect both guys to do their best,” Duhon said. “If it happens, there is no way I can sit in one corner or the other to coach. Maybe they will let me stand in the middle.”
A Friday sellout
The remaining tickets the Friday's session of the LHSAA tourney are sold out, said Catholic High coach Tommy Prochaska.
Under the 25% capacity limits based on COVID-19 restrictions, about 1,700 fans will be allowed. Fans will be seated in the upper tier of the River Center.